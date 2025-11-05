Typhoon Kalmaegi (Tino) kills 66 in Philippines: civil defence office

Residents begin picking through homes and businesses devastated by flooding
Typhoon Kalmaegi has killed at least 66 people in the Philippines, the civil defence office said Wednesday, as residents began picking through homes and businesses devastated by flooding.
"It was the major cities that got hit (with floods), highly urbanised areas," civil defence office deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro told local radio, adding that 49 of those killed were in the worst-hit Cebu province.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox