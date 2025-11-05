GOLD/FOREX
Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi (Tino) kills 66 in Philippines: civil defence office

Residents begin picking through homes and businesses devastated by flooding

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Rescue workers carry an injured resident as Typhoon Kalmaegi affects Cebu city, central Philippines on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.
Rescue workers carry an injured resident as Typhoon Kalmaegi affects Cebu city, central Philippines on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.
AP

Typhoon Kalmaegi has killed at least 66 people in the Philippines, the civil defence office said Wednesday, as residents began picking through homes and businesses devastated by flooding.

"It was the major cities that got hit (with floods), highly urbanised areas," civil defence office deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro told local radio, adding that 49 of those killed were in the worst-hit Cebu province.

