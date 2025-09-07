Sharjah Police, National Guard airlift injured motorcyclist after crash

Swift response underscores inter-agency coordination in critical emergencies
Sharjah: A motorcyclist was rescued after overturning his bike in the Rafada desert near Al Madam on Sunday morning, following a rapid and well-coordinated response by Sharjah Police and the UAE’s National Guard, authorities said.
The Sharjah Police Operations Center received an emergency call at 7:09am, triggering the dispatch of specialized teams and a National Guard search-and-rescue aircraft. Despite challenging terrain, responders reached the rider quickly, stabilized his condition, and airlifted him to Al Dhaid Hospital. He was later discharged after treatment for moderate injuries, officials said.
Authorities praised the operation as evidence of their high level of preparedness and seamless cooperation in protecting lives, even in remote areas.
Sharjah Police urged motorcyclists to adhere strictly to safety rules during desert rides, warning that reckless behaviour in hard-to-access terrain can result in severe accidents. The public was reminded to use 901 for non-emergency reports and 999 for urgent emergencies.
