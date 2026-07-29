Another mum, who doesn’t wish to share her name, feels rather mortified as she recalls how she used to ‘hound’ her son. “As my husband was a smoker and suffered so much because of it, I was relentless towards my son. I did frequent searches of his cupboards and bags, and as a result, when he actually did start smoking, he did it far away from home. He was honest to me later, saying he ate chewing gum, sprayed deodorant before coming home. But he did mention that he was just so nervous of me ever finding out.”