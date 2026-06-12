Moonwalks in Dubai: World-famous Michael Jackson tribute act returns this July

Gear up for an energetic celebration of the icon's best hits, moves and stage presence
Moonwalks, sequins and all the nostalgia you can handle, Dubai is about to relive the magic of Michael Jackson for one night only this July.
The world’s most talked-about Michael Jackson tribute show, Michael Lives Forever, is heading to the Coca-Cola Arena on 18 July, promising a high-voltage celebration of the King of Pop’s greatest hits, moves and stage presence.
At the centre of it all is Brazilian tribute artist Rodrigo Teaser, widely regarded as one of the most authentic MJ performers in the world. Teaser has spent years refining every detail of Jackson’s performance style, even working closely with some of the late superstar’s original collaborators.
His creative circle includes heavyweights from MJ’s touring era, such as choreographer Lavelle Smith Jr, guitarist Jennifer Batten, and vocal director Kevin Dorsey, names that helped shape Jackson’s most iconic live performances. Together, they’ve turned Michael Lives Forever into a global touring sensation, with sold-out shows across South America, the US, Asia and the Middle East.
Teaser’s connection to MJ’s world began early: He first stepped into the role on stage at just nine years old. Since then, he’s taken the show to some of the biggest platforms in the world, including a standout performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in front of 40,000 fans.
So, you can expect a full-throttle production complete with live band, signature choreography, and a wardrobe packed with MJ’s most recognisable looks. From Billie Jean and Beat It to Thriller and Smooth Criminal, the setlist is built as a greatest-hits journey through pop history.
With renewed global interest in Michael Jackson’s legacy following recent biopics and documentaries, the timing couldn’t be better for fans in the UAE to revisit the music that defined generations.
Tickets are already on sale, starting from Dh125 to Dh595. And if past shows are anything to go by, this is one night that won’t stay available for long.
So yes—Dubai, it might be time to dust off those moonwalking shoes.
When: 18 July 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
From Dh125 to Dh595 (available now)