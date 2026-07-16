‘We are a better team than Argentina’: Michael Owen slams Tuchel's tactics after England’s World Cup collapse

It should've been 4-1, says the former England striker
Former England striker Michael Owen did not hold back after England’s 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final, taking aim at Thomas Tuchel’s tactics and, in particular, the decision to go defensive after taking the lead.
England had gone 1-0 up early in the second half, but Argentina responded by turning up the pressure. Two late goals from La Albiceleste completed the turnaround and sent the defending champions into the World Cup final for a second consecutive time.
For Owen, the difference between England and Spain’s semifinal performances came down to one thing: courage.
“Watch Spain at 1-0 last night. That’s courage. That’s bravery. And then watch England at 1-0,” Owen wrote on X just minutes after the final whistle in Atlanta.
“What’s the difference? We are a better team than Argentina, I’ve no doubt in my mind. But we deserved to get beat in the end. In fact, it could have been 4-1. Bringing on 3 defenders at 1-0 up. What message does that send? I wrote it in my Daily Mail column after the Mexico game. Until we understand that courage and bravery is controlling possession under pressure and not booting / heading it up the field 40 yards then this will always be the end result.”
Owen was referring to Spain’s 2-0 victory over France in the first semifinal. Despite France boasting plenty of attacking firepower, Spain kept control of the game and dominated large stretches of it.
England, by contrast, appeared to retreat after Anthony Gordon put them ahead in the 55th minute. From Gordon’s goal until Enzo Fernandez’s equaliser in the 85th minute, England had just over 12 per cent possession.
And while Argentina responded to going behind by sending on more attacking options, England moved in the opposite direction.
Tuchel replaced Gordon with defender Ezri Konsa in the 72nd minute before bringing on further defensive reinforcements in the 82nd. Marcus Rashford and Ivan Toney were eventually introduced after Argentina scored their second goal — but by then, England were chasing the game rather than controlling it.
Argentina, meanwhile, kept pushing.
Lautaro Martinez, introduced late for defender Nicolás Tagliafico, scored what proved to be the winner in the second minute of added time. In the space of a few minutes, Argentina had gone from 1-0 down to 2-1 up — and England had run out of time to respond.
Argentina will now face Spain in Sunday’s final as they attempt to become only the third team — and the first since 1962 — to successfully defend the World Cup title.
Italy were the first, winning back-to-back titles in 1934 and 1938. Pelé’s Brazil then became the second, and so far the last, team to achieve the feat, lifting the trophy in 1958 and 1962.
England, meanwhile, will face France in Saturday’s third-place playoff. France had been beaten by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.