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Argentina to be punished over Falklands banner

The banner was pro-Argentina's claim to the Falkland Islands

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Argentina's players hold a banner reading "The Malvinas (Falkland Islands) belong to Argentina," after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina
Argentina's players hold a banner reading "The Malvinas (Falkland Islands) belong to Argentina," after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina
AFP-PAUL ELLIS

Dubai: The Argentine players may have landed themselves in hot water after their dramatic World Cup semi-final win over England.

Whilst celebrating with their fans after coming back from a goal down to win the game 2-1, players were seen holding a banner which said: "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", which translates as "The Falklands are Argentine".

The United Kingdom and Argentina fought a 74-day war over the Falkland Islands between April and June 1982.

The South Atlantic archipelago has been a British Overseas Territory since 1833, but Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the islands, which lie around 300 miles off its eastern coast.

The conflict claimed the lives of 655 Argentine servicemen, 255 British servicemen and three islanders.

FIFA strictly prohibits political messages at its tournaments with a fine expected to go Argentina’s way, and it won’t be for the first time.

The Argentine Football Association were slapped with a 20,000 pound fine after its players held up a banner with a similar message before a friendly against Salvina.

World football's governing body said the gesture breached rules on political action and team misconduct.

A feisty affair goes Argentina’s way

Perhaps one of football’s greatest ever rivalries, the semi-final between Argentina and England was always going to be played on the edge.

Tough tackles and off the ball antics were a big part in the game and like they do so often, Argentina perfected the dark arts.

One notable example of this came inside the opening 20 minutes when Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez somehow managed to escape a yellow card after punching the back of Elliot Anderson’s head.

Decisions which set the tempo for the rest of the game and left the Three Lions frustrated.

England had their moments though and were the team to take the lead in the second half only for Argentina led by Lionel Messi to break their hearts with two late goals.

The animosity between the two sides spilled into Argentina’s post-match celebrations as Jude Bellingham clashed with Valentin Barco ending the game on a sour note.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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Lionel MessiFIFA World CupFIFA

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