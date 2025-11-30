GOLD/FOREX
Speeding SUV rams 3 near Delhi mall; 23-year-old killed, 2 injured

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
A 23-year-old restaurant employee was killed and two colleagues injured when a Mercedes car struck them near Ambience Mall in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area early Sunday, Delhi Police told media. 

The speeding Mercedes G63 lost control around 2:33 am, hit a pole, and rammed into three people waiting at an auto stand, according to The New Indian Express. All three victims worked at a restaurant in Ambience Mall.

Rohit, 23, from Chamoli, Uttarakhand, was declared dead on arrival at AIIMS trauma centre, while the other two, aged 35 and 23, remain under treatment.

Driver arrested

The driver, Shivam, 29, a resident of Karol Bagh, New Delhi, was arrested, NDTV reported. He was accompanied by his wife and elder brother at the time.

Police said the car, which belongs to Shivam’s friend Abhishek, lost balance due to a diversion before hitting the pole and the victims.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel confirmed that a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Shivam and his family reportedly were returning from a wedding when the accident occurred.

Authorities respond

Police reached the scene immediately after receiving a control room call and found the three injured people lying near the auto stand opposite Ambience Mall on Nelson Mandela Marg. Legal action is ongoing.

