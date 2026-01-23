How long will Muslims fast during Ramadan 2026 and where will the days be shortest and longest?

Fasting hours in Ramadan 2026 remain moderate across Arab countries
Dubai: For millions of Muslims around the world, Ramadan in 2026 is expected to arrive with a relative sense of ease, at least in terms of fasting hours.
Astronomical calculations indicate that the holy month, which is expected to begin on Thursday, 19 February 2026, will see daily fasting periods ranging between 12 and 13 hours across most Arab countries, placing it among the more moderate Ramadans of recent years.
The first day of Eid Al Fitr is mostly expected to fall on Friday, 20 March, subject to moon sighting.
The shorter fasting hours is due to Ramadan’s timing at the tail end of winter and the start of spring in the northern hemisphere.
As a result, daylight hours will gradually lengthen throughout the month, making the final days of Ramadan slightly longer than the first.
Differences in fasting duration from one country to another are driven largely by geography. Countries closer to the equator experience relatively stable daylight throughout the year, while those farther north or south see greater seasonal variation.
Because Ramadan in 2026 falls before the spring equinox, most Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa will experience shorter days at the start of the month, with fasting times increasing incrementally.
In Egypt, for example, fasting hours in Cairo are expected to begin at around 12 hours and 40 minutes, rising gradually to just under 13 hours by the end of the month. Cooler winter temperatures are also expected to ease the physical demands of fasting.
A similar pattern is forecast across the Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, where fasting durations are expected to remain within the same 12-to-13-hour range, with minor variations between cities.
In the Levant and Iraq, fasting hours are likewise projected to follow a comparable trajectory, while countries in North Africa, such as Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia, may see slight differences due to longitude and local sunset times, though still within the same overall range.
The contrast becomes more apparent farther north. In New York, for instance, fasting hours are expected to begin at roughly 12 and a half hours, increasing to around 13 hours or slightly more as Ramadan progresses into early March.
Across parts of Europe, including the UK, Germany and Scandinavia, Muslims will observe longer fasting days, due to the continent’s higher latitude. While not extreme in 2026, these durations are noticeably longer than those in the Middle East.
In previous Ramadans, Muslims living in parts of northern Russia, Greenland and Iceland have faced unique challenges, with fasting times stretching well beyond 16 hours or, in rare cases, shortening dramatically due to polar day or night. In such circumstances, many follow religious guidance to fast according to the nearest moderate city or the timings of Mecca.
Overall, Ramadan 2026 is expected to offer a comparatively balanced fasting experience for much of the Muslim world, particularly in Arab countries, combining moderate daylight hours with milder weather.
