It's business as usual in DIFC as community members return to office

Dubai International Financial Centre asked community members and entities, on Tuesday, to continue to follow internal protocols and business continuity plans in the coming days as people resume office-based working arrangements.
It added on its social media channels: “Community members are requested to continue monitoring and adhering to any further official advice issued by the relevant authorities.
“Expatriate community members are also encouraged to consult and follow guidance issued by their respective home country authorities, including any relevant travel advisories.
“If the operations of regulated clients have been affected by the recent situation, they should continue to provide updates to the regulator via the DFSA portal, as appropriate.”
For any security-related matters, it urged the public to contact the DIFC Security Hotline on +971 50 285 5999 immediately.
