It's business as usual in DIFC as community members return to office

Even as regional tensions rise, officer workers remain steadfast in their belief in Dubai

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
DIFC.
Supplied

Dubai International Financial Centre asked community members and entities, on Tuesday, to continue to follow internal protocols and business continuity plans in the coming days as people resume office-based working arrangements.

It added on its social media channels: “Community members are requested to continue monitoring and adhering to any further official advice issued by the relevant authorities.

“Expatriate community members are also encouraged to consult and follow guidance issued by their respective home country authorities, including any relevant travel advisories.

“If the operations of regulated clients have been affected by the recent situation, they should continue to provide updates to the regulator via the DFSA portal, as appropriate.”

For any security-related matters,  it urged the public to  contact the DIFC Security Hotline on +971 50 285 5999 immediately.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
US-Israel-Iran war

