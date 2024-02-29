Dubai: One of the largest visa medical service centres in Dubai has been relocated to a modern building with additional facilities.

Customers seeking medical fitness services in the 24-hour Muhaisnah facility in Dubai have been urged to visit the new facility, which moved to another location in the same area after Dubai Health shifted the services to the new premises.

Medical fitness services for visa procedures offered at Al Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre are now available at the Salem Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre, Dubai Health said in a statement to Gulf News.

Convenience

“The relocation of our medical fitness services to the Salem Al Muhaisnah branch illustrates our ongoing commitment to elevate our standard of care,” a spokesperson of the Medical Fitness Department at Dubai Health stated.

“This relocation allows us to provide a seamless and convenient experience for our patients, enabling them to access a wide range of medical fitness services.”

Apart from the general waiting lounges for its customers, the new centre has an additional waiting area allocated for company liaison officers (also known as PROs) and drivers.

Operating hours

Timing: 24 hours (Sunday to Thursday)

7am to noon, 2pm to 10pm (Friday)

Location map of the Salem Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre. The new centre is located less than 5km from the old centre within Muhaisnah 2.

Services offered in the old facility

However, the spokesperson clarified that only the medical fitness services have been relocated and some other services will continue to be offered at the old facility, located in one of the emirate’s biggest labour housing complexes.

“Our facilities at the Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre will continue to offer services including embalming services, Tawajoud service for convenient home-based medical fitness assessments for renewal cases.”

23 Number of medical fitness centres spread across the Emirate of Dubai

Al Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre was opened in 2008 in its namesake district, home to hundreds of thousands of expat workers, which was popularly known as Sonapur.

The government had spent Dh25 million to redesign and convert an interconnected series of bachelors’ accommodation to the health facility with capacity to serve 3,000 customers a day. Image Credit: Nijat Wali | Mohammed Anwar Ali

Facilities available

According to Dubai Health, the new centre is open 24x6 with a holiday on Saturday.

While it is open 24 hours from Sunday to Thursday, the opening hours on Friday are from 7am to 12noon and from 2pm to 10pm with a prayer break in between.

The new facility offers typing services within its premises and a parking facility opposite to the centre. Apart from the medical fitness services under Dubai Health, the building also houses Tasheel and Tawjeeh services for workers which come under the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

Shuttle bus

A shuttle bus service has been provided temporarily at the old centre for customers without a transport facility to reach the new centre.

Notice boards placed at the old centre also provide a QR code pointing to the location of the new centre.

Medical fitness is a mandatory requirement for all expats to get new visas or visa renewals in the UAE. It is required for all types of residency visas.

Medical fitness centres in Dubai are now under Dubai Health, the emirate’s first integrated academic health system.