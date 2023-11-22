Dubai: If you are looking to relocate to Dubai, one of the most important steps in getting your residence visa application process is going through the medical fitness test, which is compulsory for expatriates above the age of 18.

Medical fitness centres is Dubai are now under Dubai Health , which is the emirate’s first integrated academic health system. Under Dubai Health, there are 20 medical fitness centres spread across the city that offer health checks for residence visa issuance and renewal, as well as occupational medical screening.

What is a medical fitness test? In order to be able to obtain a work or residence permit, foreign nationals above the age of 18 need to be free of all forms of communicable diseases such as Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Tuberculosis (TB).

The medical test consists of three parts: a physical examination, a blood test, and a chest X-ray – all of which screen for a range of diseases such as HIV/Aids, tuberculosis, syphilis, and hepatitis.



UAE residents also have to undergo the medical fitness test for their residency visa renewal.

All the medical fitness centres in Dubai

According to Dubai Health, there are 20 fitness centres in the emirate. These are:

Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 10pm

• Friday: 7:30am to 12pm and 4pm to 8.30pm.

Al Karama Medical Fitness Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 10pm

• Friday: 7:30am to 12pm and 3pm to 8.30pm.

• Saturday and Sunday: 8am to 8pm

Al Lusaily Medical Fitness Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 10pm

• Friday: 7.30 to 12pm

• Sunday: 8.30am to 2.30pm.

Al Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre

• Sunday to Thursday: Open 24 hours

• Friday: 7am to 3pm, and is open until 11pm.

• The centre is closed from 1pm to 2pm for Friday Prayers.

Al Nahda Medical Fitness Centre

• From Monday to Thursday: 8.30am to 7.30pm

• Friday: 7.30am to 11.30am

• Saturday: Closed

• Sunday: 9am to 4.30pm.

Al Quoz Medical Fitness Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 10pm

• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm and 4pm to 8.30pm

• Saturday: 7am to 2.30pm.

• Sunday: Closed

Al Rashidiya Medical Fitness Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 10pm

• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm

• Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Al Yalayis Medical Fitness Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 10pm

• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm and 4pm to 8pm

• Saturday: 7am to 3pm

• Sunday: Closed

AXS Medical Fitness Centre (Knowledge Village Medical Fitness Centre)

• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm.

• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm

• Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Bur Dubai Medical Fitness Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 10pm

• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm and 4pm to 8.30pm.

• Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA) Medical Fitness Centre

• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm

• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm

• Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Medical Fitness Center

• Monday to Thursday: 8am to 4pm

• Friday: 8am to 12.30pm.

• Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Dubai Land Department Medical Fitness Center

• Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm.

Emirates Airline Medical Fitness Center

• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm

• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm.

• Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Emirates Medical Fitness Center

• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm

• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm.

• Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) Medical Fitness Center

• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm

• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm.

• Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Smart Salem Centres

These are centres that allow UAE residents to fast-track their residency visa process. While regular medical fitness test results are sent in 24 working hours, you can get your test results within 30 minutes at Smart Salem Centres.

1. City Walk – Al Wasl

• Monday to Thursday – 7am to 9.30pm

• Friday – 7.30 am to 11.30am and 4pm to 8pm.

• Saturday – Closed

• Sunday – 7am to 2.30pm

2. Index Tower – Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

• Monday to Thursday – 7am to 9.30pm

• Friday – 7.30 am to 11.30am and 4pm to 8pm.

• Saturday and Sunday – Closed.

3. Dubai Knowledge Park – TECOM

• Monday to Thursday – 7am to 9.30pm

• Friday – 7.30 am to 11.30am and 4pm to 8pm.

• Saturday and Sunday – Closed.

Zabeel Medical Fitness Center

• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm

• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm.

• Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Required documents • Copy of the entry permit (for a new visa) or copy of the residence visa (for visa renewal).

• Original passport.

• Original Emirates ID (for visa renewal).

• Clear passport-sized photograph.

Cost of medical fitness test services

• Dh300 – Regular Medical Fitness Service (within 24 working hours).

• Dh700 – Regular Medical Fitness Service for household domestic staff (24 working hours).

• Dh750 – Express Medical Fitness Service (six working hours)

• Dh1,020 – Express Medical Fitness Service for household domestic servants within (six working hours).

• Dh700 – At Smart Salem Centres (within 30 minutes)

New toll-free number for medical fitness test results