Dubai: If you are looking to relocate to Dubai, one of the most important steps in getting your residence visa application process is going through the medical fitness test, which is compulsory for expatriates above the age of 18.
Medical fitness centres is Dubai are now under Dubai Health, which is the emirate’s first integrated academic health system. Under Dubai Health, there are 20 medical fitness centres spread across the city that offer health checks for residence visa issuance and renewal, as well as occupational medical screening.
The medical test consists of three parts: a physical examination, a blood test, and a chest X-ray – all of which screen for a range of diseases such as HIV/Aids, tuberculosis, syphilis, and hepatitis.
UAE residents also have to undergo the medical fitness test for their residency visa renewal.
All the medical fitness centres in Dubai
According to Dubai Health, there are 20 fitness centres in the emirate. These are:
Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre
• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 10pm
• Friday: 7:30am to 12pm and 4pm to 8.30pm.
Al Karama Medical Fitness Centre
• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 10pm
• Friday: 7:30am to 12pm and 3pm to 8.30pm.
• Saturday and Sunday: 8am to 8pm
Al Lusaily Medical Fitness Centre
• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 10pm
• Friday: 7.30 to 12pm
• Sunday: 8.30am to 2.30pm.
Al Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre
• Sunday to Thursday: Open 24 hours
• Friday: 7am to 3pm, and is open until 11pm.
• The centre is closed from 1pm to 2pm for Friday Prayers.
Al Nahda Medical Fitness Centre
• From Monday to Thursday: 8.30am to 7.30pm
• Friday: 7.30am to 11.30am
• Saturday: Closed
• Sunday: 9am to 4.30pm.
Al Quoz Medical Fitness Centre
• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 10pm
• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm and 4pm to 8.30pm
• Saturday: 7am to 2.30pm.
• Sunday: Closed
Al Rashidiya Medical Fitness Centre
• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 10pm
• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm
• Saturday and Sunday: Closed
Al Yalayis Medical Fitness Centre
• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 10pm
• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm and 4pm to 8pm
• Saturday: 7am to 3pm
• Sunday: Closed
AXS Medical Fitness Centre (Knowledge Village Medical Fitness Centre)
• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm.
• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm
• Saturday and Sunday: Closed
Bur Dubai Medical Fitness Centre
• Monday to Thursday: 7am to 10pm
• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm and 4pm to 8.30pm.
• Saturday and Sunday: Closed
Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA) Medical Fitness Centre
• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm
• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm
• Saturday and Sunday: Closed
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Medical Fitness Center
• Monday to Thursday: 8am to 4pm
• Friday: 8am to 12.30pm.
• Saturday and Sunday: Closed
Dubai Land Department Medical Fitness Center
• Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm.
Emirates Airline Medical Fitness Center
• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm
• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm.
• Saturday and Sunday: Closed
Emirates Medical Fitness Center
• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm
• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm.
• Saturday and Sunday: Closed
Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) Medical Fitness Center
• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm
• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm.
• Saturday and Sunday: Closed
Smart Salem Centres
These are centres that allow UAE residents to fast-track their residency visa process. While regular medical fitness test results are sent in 24 working hours, you can get your test results within 30 minutes at Smart Salem Centres.
1. City Walk – Al Wasl
• Monday to Thursday – 7am to 9.30pm
• Friday – 7.30 am to 11.30am and 4pm to 8pm.
• Saturday – Closed
• Sunday – 7am to 2.30pm
2. Index Tower – Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
• Monday to Thursday – 7am to 9.30pm
• Friday – 7.30 am to 11.30am and 4pm to 8pm.
• Saturday and Sunday – Closed.
3. Dubai Knowledge Park – TECOM
• Monday to Thursday – 7am to 9.30pm
• Friday – 7.30 am to 11.30am and 4pm to 8pm.
• Saturday and Sunday – Closed.
Zabeel Medical Fitness Center
• Monday to Thursday: 7.30am to 3.30pm
• Friday: 7.30am to 12pm.
• Saturday and Sunday: Closed
• Original passport.
• Original Emirates ID (for visa renewal).
• Clear passport-sized photograph.
Cost of medical fitness test services
• Dh300 – Regular Medical Fitness Service (within 24 working hours).
• Dh700 – Regular Medical Fitness Service for household domestic staff (24 working hours).
• Dh750 – Express Medical Fitness Service (six working hours)
• Dh1,020 – Express Medical Fitness Service for household domestic servants within (six working hours).
• Dh700 – At Smart Salem Centres (within 30 minutes)
New toll-free number for medical fitness test results
If you want to enquire about the status of your medical fitness test, you can contact the toll free number – 80060 from Dubai Health or you can visit this link: https://salemsystem.dha.gov.ae/revamp-portal/#/appstatus and find out the status online. You will need to provide your application number – which you can find on the receipt you will receive after you have given the medical fitness test – as well as your date of birth and passport number.