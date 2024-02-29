Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pexels

Question: I have been working in a private company for two years. Two months ago, my employer suspended me from work for no reason and without any investigation – just false allegations – and my salary has been suspended for 3 months.

My question is: Do I have the legal right to resign and work for a new employer? When does an employer have the right to suspend a worker from work and how long is the suspension period? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the questioner the following:

It is better if you file a complaint with the Labour Office instead of resigning, because the employer violated the Labour Law by suspending you from work without investigation and without giving you any salary for several months.