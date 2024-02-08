Tenant seeks clarity as to whether or not he has the legal right to file a claim for compensation for the improvements he paid for in the rented unit. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

Five (5) years ago, I rented a shop from someone and decorated the shop for a large sum of money. The contract says that the landlord has the right to vacate me upon the expiration of the contract in March 2024. Four (4) months ago, the landlord sent me a warning through the court to vacate the store upon the expiration of the contract.

My question: According to the Dubai rental law, does the landlord have the right to request eviction? In the event of eviction, do I have the legal right to file a claim for compensation for the amounts I paid for the store’s decorations? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

(1) He doesn’t have the right to request eviction because Paragraph 2 of Article 25 of Law No. (33) of 2008 Amending Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, specifies the only conditions the landlord may request eviction upon expiry of the Tenancy Contract and after serving a one year notice, as follows: