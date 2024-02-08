For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: File

Question:

Three (3) years ago, I gave someone a sum of money as a loan, signed by me and the debtor, but the date of repayment of the debt was not mentioned. Orally, we agreed that the debt would be repaid within 6 months.

Currently, the debtor refuses to repay the debt and is relying on the pretext that the date of repayment of the debt is not mentioned in the debt agreement. My question: What is the appropriate action to take against the debtor in this case? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

According to Article 718 of the Civil Transactions Law: “(1) if the loan has a fixed or usual term, the borrower must return the property to the lender upon the expiry of that period, even if no benefit would accrue to him thereby. (2) If there is no term for the loan, the borrower will only be obliged to return the property upon the expiry of such period as enables him to have the usual benefit of such property.”