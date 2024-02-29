Dubai: Heavy rainfall, with thunder and lightning, hit parts of Abu Dhabi early morning on Thursday. Light to moderate rainfall has also been recorded in Fujairah, internal parts of Sharjah including Kalba and Al Dhaid.

In Dubai, light showers were recorded overnight in Al Barsha, Jebel Ali, and Al Warsan, as well as in Hatta and exclave of Dubai.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), has issued a yellow and amber alert for cloudy weather across the country till midnight.

“[The weather today] will be partly cloudy to cloudy with rainfall over scattered areas of the country."

Hail forecast in Al Ain

The emirate of Abu Dhabi, particularly Al Ain and the southern regions of Al Dhafra, is expected to experience varying intensities of rain, ranging from light to heavy, with the potential for hail and brisk to strong winds, according to the NCM.

Considering these weather conditions, Abu Dhabi Police have issued advisories to motorists, emphasising the importance of safe driving practices and cautioning against reckless behaviour such as drifting and venturing into valleys.

Additionally, motorists are urged to refrain from crossing flooded valleys or areas with water accumulation and are encouraged to reduce speeds while navigating the roads.



Dip in temperatures

A drop in temperatures is expected today according to the weather bureau. The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 23 and 27°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 20 to 25°C in the coastal areas and islands and 15 to 20°C over the mountains.

Expect light to moderate winds, fresh to strong over the sea, with the development of clouds.

Winds may cause dust storms at times reducing horizontal visibility. The winds will be in the Northwestly direction at the speed 15 – 30 reaching 50km/hr.

The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.