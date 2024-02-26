5 reasons you should make a trip to Hatta Farming Festival before it wraps up

1. Cultivate new skills: You can participate in interactive workshops on organic gardening, learn about environmental sustainability practices, or discover how to ensure food safety from experts.

2. Ignite curiosity in young minds: Engage your children in Nature-themed colouring workshops, meet their favourite characters Modesh and Dana, and let them lose themselves in the joy of live music and dance performances.

3. Support local farmers and artisans: Take home a taste of Hatta by purchasing freshly harvested fruits and vegetables, honey, and unique artisan goods directly from local farms and businesses. By supporting these local heroes, you contribute to the community’s growth and sustainability.

4. Witness the thrill of an animal auction: Experience the excitement of a live auction featuring popular goat breeds from the Hatta region. This unique opportunity allows you to witness a vital aspect of local agriculture firsthand.

5. Uncover Hatta's rich heritage: Embark on a guided tour of the restored Al Sharia village, one of the oldest traditional villages in the UAE. Learn about the fascinating falaj irrigation system, a marvel of ancient engineering that has sustained local communities for centuries. These tours are available from 11am to 5pm on February 26 and 27.

The festival also has several cafés, food trucks and eateries, with the option to enjoy freshly brewed coffee and juices, as well as loaded fries and gourmet burgers. Participate in various competitions and raffles and you might even walk away with some of the prizes on offer.

Where is the festival being held?