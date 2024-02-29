Abu Dhabi: Passengers flying out of Zayed International Airport could now check-in at Yas Mall Abu Dhabi prior to departure.

The initiative allows airline guests to optimise their time before take-off, giving them the chance to explore leisure and entertainment options at Yas Mall and Yas Island theme parks before take-off, enhancing the overall travel experience for Etihad Airways and Air Arabia passengers.

The theme parks include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The check-in service at Yas Mall simplifies and saves time for UAE residents and international visitors before embarking on travel plans. Image Credit: AD Media | DCT-AD

The service is a result of collaboration between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Airports, Miral, and OACIS ME LLC.

The DCT Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Airports recently the airport check-in services at The Fountains at Yas Mall Abu Dhabi.

Etihad, Air Arabia flights

Available exclusively for Etihad Airways and Air Arabia flights, the initiative aims to elevate the overall travel experience for guests and their families.

With a user-friendly process, it simplifies and saves time for UAE residents and international visitors before embarking on travel plans.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “It is a testament to our relentless efforts to position Yas Island as a global destination for leisure and entertainment, while contributing to making Abu Dhabi a top tourism hub. We believe in creating memorable moments that matter for our guests, and this transformative service is poised to redefine the way our guests embark on their journeys, seamlessly, efficiently and distinctly.”

Titten Yohannan, Chairman and CEO at OACIS Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to announce the strategic partnership between OACIS and Miral, which brings forth the YAS Mall City check-in activation."

"This collaboration, in conjunction with the launch of futuristic Abu Dhabi Terminal A, is a testament to our joint commitment to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a top tourist destination.

“The YAS Mall City Check-in reflects the culmination of collaborative efforts between OACIS, recognised for pioneering off-airport check-in services globally, Miral, offering immersive leisure experiences, and DCT’s dedication to sustainable growth in Abu Dhabi's tourism sector.”

Officials said the move will help contribute significantly to elevating Abu Dhabi’s tourism and travel sector to new heights.

“We are excited about the prospects this collaboration holds in terms of increased travel flexibility, safety, and peace of mind for our valued travellers.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Passenger experience is at the heart of everything we do at Abu Dhabi Airports, and the state-of-the-art facilities at our recently opened Terminal A enable us to provide a world-leading service.

"We are committed to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism and aviation hub, and this innovative check-in will further help ensure a seamless and memorable travel experience.”

Yas Island options

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, offers multiple options for guests including Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Location of check-in desk

The check-in desk, located on the ground floor at The Fountains adjacent to MADCAP Abu Dhabi, is open daily between 10am-10pm. Check-in charges are Dh35 per adult (all passengers above 12 years-old), Dh25 per child (aged 12 years-old and below) and Dh15 per infant (aged 2 years and below).

A view of Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: WAM

No prior booking needed