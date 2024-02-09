Abu Dhabi: In celebration of the official christening of Abu Dhabi International Airport as Zayed International Airport, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced special deals for travellers.
The budget carrier is offering a flash promotion of 20 per cent off on bookings made today (February 9) for travel until June 30.
The sale is applicable on selected routes including Alexandria, Ankara, Aqaba, Bishkek, Cairo, Dammam, Kutaisi, Kuwait, Larnaca, Muscat, Medina, Samarkand, Sohag, Tashkent, Turkistan, and Yerevan among others.
The advanced infrastructure at Zayed International Airport, including its new Terminal A, promises a seamless passenger journey, facilitating exciting business, trade, and tourism travel while ensuring greater connectivity from Abu Dhabi to the world.
Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are committed to spontaneous travel and are delighted to announce an extraordinary promotion that enables travel for all ages to a plethora of incredible destinations. We are proud to operate from Zayed International Airport and the renaming marks a significant milestone in the growth of the aviation sector across the Emirate.
“As the flagbearer of ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are fostering connectivity and creating unmissable travel experiences. We strongly encourage all travellers to secure their bookings early to enjoy the lowest fares for an exhilarating adventure. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft soon.”
For travellers looking for flexible travel, WIZZ Flex offers passengers free cancellation up to three hours before departure to receive the full fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.
Special offer from Etihad
Etihad Airways also announced a special offer for guests departing from Abu Dhabi to select destinations. The limited time offer is available between February 9 to 14 for guests travelling between February 19 and June 15.
Apart from this, Zayed International Airport will be hosting a range of celebrations from Friday February 9 to Sunday February 11 for travelers in celebration of the renaming.