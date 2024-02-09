Dubai: Starting today (February 9), Abu Dhabi’s international Airport will officially be known as Zayed International Airport.
The name change is a directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in honour of his father – the late Sheikh Zayed. The new name takes effect from February 9, coinciding with the official opening of the airport’s new Terminal A.
Recently crowned the world's top airport operator at The World Travel Awards, Zayed International introduced Terminal A in 2023. A facility spanning 742,000 square meters and catering to 11,000 passengers per hour, the hub is the home base of UAE’s flag cattier Etihad Airways. The airport can cater to 45 million passengers a year.
The first commercial flight from Terminal A departed on October 31, 2023, an Airbus A350-1000, operated by Etihad Airways and bound for New Delhi.
Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “We take immense pride in our home, Abu Dhabi, which is the perfect hub from which to explore the world. We’re forever grateful to the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and proudly join in these celebrations as our home airport is renamed in his honour.”
To celebrate the historic occasion, Etihad Airways has launched a special offer for guests departing from Abu Dhabi to select destinations. The limited time offer is available between February 9 to 14 for guests travelling between February 19 and June 15.
Moreover, to celebrate the re-naming, Zayed International Airport will be hosting a range of celebrations from Friday February 9 to Sunday February 11 for travellers. This includes discounts and special offers on duty free, in their restaurants, shops and cafes.