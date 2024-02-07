Dubai: From Day 3 of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2024, here’s a look at some of the exclusive watches that are on display:
Louis Moinet Qatar 001
The Louis Moinet Qatar 001 is a unique piece made using the first meteorite that fell in Qatar in 2010. The meteorite - Qatar 001 - had its origin in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and travelled over 260 million kilometres to land near the Jariyan Al Batnah area in Qatar. The dial is also decorated with the colours of the Qatari flag, and this is the only piece made by the watch brand, valued at QAR452,000 (Dh455,073).
Bovet Recital 26 Chapter Two Golden Dragon
This Bovet timepiece has an 18k gold sculpture of a dragon inside for the Year of the Dragon. It takes an engraver 80 hours to hand engrave the sculpture, and the watch comes with a price tag of QAR1.763 million (Dh1.78 million).
Big Pilot's Watch Chronograph Top Gun collection
The IWC Big Pilot collection Lake Tahoe edition - The watch has a one-crown setting that synchronizes all the display elements, including a double moon face display (for the north and south hemisphere) and a power reserve display for seven days. The watch is an Albert Pallaton self-winding automatic watch with a perpetual calendar until the year 2499. The timepiece retails at QAR 154,200 (Dh155,555).
The legacy of Louis Moinet
Jean-Marie Schaller, CEO and owner of Louis Moinet, talks about the heritage of the watch brand.
Participating brands
Walk through the ongoing Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2024 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. More than 500 local and international brands are displaying some of their most stunning timepieces and jewellery collections at the show until February 11.