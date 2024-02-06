Dubai: THe Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), billed as the region’s largest business-to-business and business-to-customer show of its kind is held from February 5 to 11, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. Here are some rare, limited-edition pieces and displays that caught our eye at the 20th edition this year:

Tag Heuer Carrera Qatar watch

To mark the 20th edition of DJWE, Tag Heuer has launched an exclusive 150-piece limited edition Carrera Qatar watch, inspired by Qatari symbols and the colour of the national flag. It is an exclusive edition, only available in the Qatar market.

Patek Philippe Travel Time watch

Image Credit: Huda Tabrez/Gulf News

The unique 24-hour display of the Patek Philippe Travel Time watch is inspired by a pocket watch at the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva, which is the private horological collection of Philippe Stern, who is currently the honorary president of the watch brand.

Bird on a rock takes flight on a pearl

Image Credit: Supplied

French jewellery designer Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock is one of the 21st century’s most iconic jewelry designs. The setting was originally designed in 1965, after Schlumberger encountered a yellow cockatoo that inspired his brilliant imagination. The yellow gold and platinum brooch features a bird set with diamonds and a pink sapphire on an emerald-cut tanzanite ‘rock’.

In 2022, Tiffany and Co. got access to the pearl collection of Husain Al Fardan, the Qatari business magnate from a pearl merchant family. And this is how the capsule collection of ‘Bird on a pearl’ came to be - for the first time since 1965, not only is the bird not on a stone, but on a pearl instead, but it is also the first time the bird has taken flight.

The collection is available for exclusive viewing for Qatari visitors at the Doha Jewellery and watches Exhibition 2024.

Watch: Workers display the tradition of pearl jewellery making

Image Credit: Huda Tabrez/Gulf News Image Credit: Huda Tabrez/Gulf News Image Credit: Huda Tabrez/Gulf News View gallery as list

Demeure d’Asterion necklace