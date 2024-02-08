On Day 4 of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2024, we look at some of the stunning jewellery on display.

Colours that generate envy

Emerald is one of the more popular gemstone choices for the jewellery on display at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2024. “It’s the choice of royalty,” one of the exhibitors at the stand said, explaining its popularity. Most jewellery displayed has emeralds sourced from Colombia on special requests. Jewellers also create jewellery using stone sourced from Burma, which is rare, more vibrant, and of higher value.

Boucheron

Many of the iconic jewellery pieces on display were also inspired by the octagonal shape of Place Vendôme in Paris, France.

Annamaria Cammilli

If you thought gold was just yellow, white and rose, think again. On display at the DJWE 2024 is a collection from Italian high jewellery brand Annamaria Cammilli, which presents gold in six distinct colours - black, beige, white, pink, orange and yellow.

House of GOL

The Tribeca Trifecta is set from House of GOL, the New York and Geneva-based high jewellery brand. This piece uses fancy, intense yellow and colourless diamonds with a total carat of 161.83 and retails at the exhibition at QAR9.3 million (Dh9.3 million).

Robert Coin

Colored titanium pieces from Italian high jewelllery brand Roberto Coin.

B.P. de Silva Jewellers

Jewellery that tells a story - 152 years ago, a man named B. P. de Silva came to Singapore from Sri Lanka with a pocket full of gems. Over the years, the company he founded has had clients from the King of Thailand, the Sultan of Brunei, and the Duke and Duchess of Connaught. The high jewellery brand is making its first international exhibition appearance at DJWE 2024. Pictured here is a neckpiece that is a tribute to the company’s history - in 1944, at the peak of World War II, the family had to safeguard all their jewellery. So they dug a hole under a tree, where it was buried until after the war. This neckpiece has a 10.5c yellow sapphire, representing all the hidden jewels, with the tree branch represented by the necklace made of 1,944 diamonds, a reference to 1944, the year this took place.

Chanel

Walk through the Chanel stand at DJWE 2024, designed similarly to the Chanel store in Place Vendôme.