DJWE 2024, billed as the region’s largest business to business and business to customer show of its kind will be held from February 5 to 11, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

What you need to know What: Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE)

Where: Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre

When: February 5 to 11

Celebrity spotting

Image Credit: Instagram/djwe.qa

Last month, Visit Qatar, the official tourism website of the country, unveiled its new ‘Jewellery Connoisseurs’ campaign for the event, featuring supermodel and TV personality Irina Shayk, along with the iconic French football legend turned sports broadcaster, Thierry Henry.

The campaign showcases jewellery and timepieces from the biggest exhibitors at the event, including Bulgari, Alfardan Jewellery, Al Majed Jewellery and 51 East.

Some of the international brands that will be on display at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition include Chanel, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, Rolex, Patek Philippe, and IWC.

Exclusive launches

Bulgari is set to present an Imperial Spinel necklace – the spinel featured is the fourth in the world by carat weight, weighing 131.21 carat. The necklace is in platinum with a cushion spinel, 14 square emerald-cut diamonds, 27 emerald beads, 36 fancy shape diamonds and 69 round brilliant cut diamonds and pave-set diamonds.

At Al Majed Jewellery, watch brand Hublot will show a collection that includes the Classic Fusion Tourbillon Orlinski in pop colours. Swiss Watch Manufacturer, Schwarz-Etienne, are going to introduce an exclusive edition ‘Roma Synergy’ by Kari Voutilainen, Qatar Golden Dunes Edition – a timepiece featuring a blue leather watch strap accentuated by honey stitches, unique to this edition. And TAG Heuer is expected to launch its exclusive ‘Carrera Qatar’ Limited Edition timepiece.

51 East will present world-renowned brands like Chanel, Boucheron, and Tudor. They will also showcase Rolex, who highlight their pursuit of excellence featuring the GMT-Master II in yellow Rolesor with a Cerachrom bezel insert in grey and black ceramic, and the new Yacht-Master 42 in RLX titanium.

Blue Salon is Doha's high-end luxury department store and will present special pieces from Breitling, Zenith, and De Bethune.

Ali Bin Ali will partner with global names such as Cartier and Panerai, alongside talents including Mikimoto and Shamballa Jewels. Alfardan Jewellery will present exclusive products including a new bridal collection from Butani and jewellery from Robert Wan. They will also host the exclusive launch from Tiffany & Co of the 'Bird on a Pearl' collection.

Almuftah Jewellery will celebrate 40 years of business, presenting prestigious jewellery brands including Arzano, Sandy Tabet, Rizani and Rayanas.

Mouawad Jewellers will be presenting a collection inspired by the Seven Wonders of the World, also celebrating their long-standing relationship with Miss Universe, presenting a new brand identity, special pieces and a rare opportunity to meet with current Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua.

Other highlights include Witr Jewellery, that will unveil a timeless jewel inspired by and set to capture the essence of the Mona Lisa. Luxury fine jewellery brand David Webb will be presenting their 75th Anniversary Collection honouring colours and motifs of the animal kingdom, and Papillon Jewellery will be celebrating DJWE's 20th Edition with a commemorative brooch inspired by the official DJWE logo featuring a green emerald set alongside natural pearls, a nod to Qatar's renowned pearls.

The Qatari charity ‘Education Above All’ will also return to DJWE. Seven designers have worked with the charity to create special and limited pieces and each will donate profits from the sales. There are two brooches from Qatari entrepreneur and designer Amal Ameen, while Brazilian designer Silvia Furmanovich has created a collection of jewellery, with precious gemstones and diamonds.

How to get there