Dubai: The inaugural edition of Gulf News Edufair Schools & Nurseries starts on March 2 with the UAE’s premier schools and early learning centres offering parents a unique opportunity to explore various education options for their children.

Whether you’re planning to enrol your child in school for the first time or thinking about changing their current one in the upcoming term, this comprehensive gathering – taking place at Villa Rotana on Sheikh Zayed Road – is a must-attend for all families.

With so many schools and curricula to choose from, finding the right fit can be overwhelming for parents. But at this event, you’ll find exhibitions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and one on one counselling sessions to help families make confident decisions about their child’s future.

At Edufair, experienced educators and admission officers will be available to answer questions and clarify doubts, ensuring families can find the perfect school for their child based on their interests and preferences.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Gulf News Edufair this weekend. We will be showcasing the magic of learning through our early years foundation stage (EYFS) curriculum and the newly introduced EQ and Mindfulness curriculum,” says Dr Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder, British Orchard Nursery & Teacher Training Centre, UAE & UK. “Our staff from across 30 branches in the UAE will be there to answer all your questions and share the holistic journey your child can embark on with British Orchard Nursery,” she adds.

Visitors will also get a chance to find out about British Orchard Centre’s (BOC) UK-certified teacher training diplomas.

Future is here

As market dynamics change, it is now more important than ever to equip children with an education that prepares them for higher education and beyond. Educators from the UAE’s leading schools will shed light on what sets a school apart in terms of innovative approaches to learning.

Ignite School Dubai has big plans for Edufair. “We will showcase how our faculty members, many of whom are native English speakers, create nurturing and stimulating environments for students to thrive,” says Wedad Saada, Director of Ignite School. “We invite families to join us at our booth at Edufair and find out about our curriculum, as well as our approaches in preparing students for success in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.”

Exhibitors are eager to connect with attendees during the weekend and showcase the unique offerings of their schools. Many exhibitors have also lined up special admission offers and fee discounts for families attending the show.

What’s more, Gulf News Edufair Schools & Nurseries also features a series of in-depth seminars delivered by top educators and experts from the industry. With an agenda dedicated to STEM learning, impact of technology in early education, and high school career planning, these panel discussions are must attend for anyone looking to gauge the trends shaping the education sector.

At a glance

What: Gulf News Edufair Schools & Nurseries

When: March 2-3; 11am -7pm

Where: Villa Rotana, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Register here for free by visiting: https://events.agnc3.com/GNEdufair-Schools