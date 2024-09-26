Abu Dhabi: American hospitality giant Hilton and UAE-based real estate developer Aldar have signed a deal to launch Abu Dhabi’s first Waldorf Astoria hotel. The new luxury property will transform the Eastern Mangroves hotel into a high-end destination, offering 167 rooms and suites with views of the nearby Mangrove National Park.

The companies said in a statement that Waldorf Astoria Abu Dhabi will feature 167 luxuriously appointed guest rooms and suites, many with views of the mangroves. The group hopes to bolster Hilton´s existing portfolio of more than 35 hotels in the UAE, including three under the Waldorf Astoria brand.

Carlos Khneisser, Hilton's Vice President of development for the Middle East and Africa, said, “We are delighted to have signed Abu Dhabi’s first Waldorf Astoria, which will enjoy an unrivalled location overlooking the Mangrove National Park.”

Khneisser added, “Abu Dhabi, which plans to welcome more than 39 million visitors by 2030, is a world-class tourism destination where travellers can enjoy museums, architectural masterpieces and natural beauty. We see great opportunity in the city and are pleased to partner with Aldar to debut this iconic property.”

Set to elevate the capital’s hospitality scene, Waldorf Astoria Abu Dhabi visitors can look forward to the hotel’s signature luxury experiences, including a personal concierge assigned to each guest for tailored service from pre-arrival through post-departure.