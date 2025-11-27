India unveils $800 million push for rare earth magnet production

Rare earth permanent magnets (REPMs), made from specialised alloys of rare earth elements , are among the strongest magnets in the world. They are essential to a vast range of high-technology applications, including electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, missiles and drones, satellites, smartphones, medical imaging systems and industrial automation.

India currently imports nearly all the high-grade magnets it needs. With domestic demand expected to double by 2030, officials say building a homegrown magnet ecosystem has become a strategic necessity — especially after China’s export curbs earlier this year highlighted global supply vulnerabilities.

“It provides long-term resilience to the automotive supply chain,” ACMA president Vikrampati Singhania said. “This is a strategic and forward-looking intervention that addresses one of the most critical gaps in the EV and advanced mobility ecosystem.”

