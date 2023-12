After a terrific run at the global box-office with her directorial ‘Barbie’, Greta Gerwig has now turned a leaf on the new chapter in her life.

The couple first met while filming the 2010 movie ‘Greenberg’ and began their romantic relationship in 2011.

The news comes after a busy year for the couple who co-wrote the ‘Barbie’ screenplay and announced that they quietly welcomed a second son in an interview with Elle UK published in July.

“The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I’m slightly in a twilight state,” the director told the outlet.

As per People, the new addition joined the couple’s first baby together, son Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach, whom they welcomed in March 2019.

That December, Noah, 54, spoke to Vogue about why he enjoys working alongside his now wife.

“I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I’d show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I’m watching her movie. I don’t want to sound sickeningly happy, but it’s a truly great thing to watch someone you love make something and love the thing they make. I don’t know how else to say it without saying great a lot,” he told the outlet.

In 2020, the two had the honour of being nominated for Oscars in the same year.