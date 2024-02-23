Abu Dhabi: The ‘Festival of Harmony’ marking the historic inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir (temple) in Abu Dhabi came to an end on February 21.

Organised by the women’s wing of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, more than 2,000 women attended a special assembly. The event spotlighted the role of women in uplifting society and their contributions to humanity.

A video titled ‘Faces of Inspiration’ highlighted stories of multifaceted individuals who served the BAPS Hindu Mandir under extraordinary circumstances.

The event was attended by Sadhvi Saraswati Bhagwati, a renowned spiritual leader, author, and motivational speaker based in Rishikesh, India among other guests.

Sadhvi Saraswati is the author of a best-selling memoir ‘Hollywood to the Himalayas: A Journey of Healing and Transformation’. During the event, she spoke about the role of mandirs and how they inspire faith and peace.

Among other guests present was Vandana Sudhir, wife of the Indian Ambassador to UAE, who has over thirty years of experience in the field of education. Poonam Bhojani, the founding CEO of Innoventures Education and an MBA graduate from IIM Bengaluru also attended the event.

Women and children during Walk of Harmony parade held at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

The event showcased a community spirit with attendees representing various prominent communities within the UAE. Visitors hailed from diverse groups, such as the Jain Samaj; Art of Living; Ame Gujarati in UAE; Indian Women in Dubai; Rising Stars Group; Maharashtra Mandal Abu Dhabi; South Indian community, Indian Ladies Association, Abu Dhabi and many more. The gathering epitomised unity and inclusivity, demonstrating the vibrant range of cultures and backgrounds present in the UAE.

Bhagwati conveyed her joy upon visiting the Mandir, highlighting its significance in fostering unity among communities. “The Mandir is a testament to ‘Bhakti ki shakti’ (the strength of devotion). It serves as a symbol of global harmony, akin to the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj. The whole [of this Mandir] is greater than the sum of its parts, and it can be seen in everyone coming together for this Mandir.”

Vandana Sudhir said: “The Mandir has connected different cultures and religions making this world a better place. What can be a better place than here to inspire unity and love in society!”