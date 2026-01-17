‘I see the spirit of Sheikh Zayed here’: Zaki Nusseibeh on BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi

Senior UAE cultural figure praises landmark as bridge between faiths and civilisations
Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), said he saw the enduring spirit of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan reflected in the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.
After a guided tour by the temple head, Swami Brahmaviharidas, Nusseibeh described the landmark as a powerful symbol of harmony, coexistence and cultural dialogue.
Speaking after a visit to the Mandir, Nusseibeh said the values embodied in the temple echoed the vision of Sheikh Zayed and the country’s long-standing commitment to building bridges between faiths and civilisations.
“It is so much the spirit of, Sheikh Zayed that I see here, of the leadership, of the emirates that has always stood for harmony.”
Walking through the Mandir, Nusseibeh described the experience as discovering an “enormous treasure”, one that he believes will be recognised for centuries to come for its universal message of peace and tranquillity.
He praised the ‘The Fairy Tale’ immersive narrative and presentation of the Mandir, noting how its storytelling deepens visitors’ understanding of the philosophy and intent behind the temple’s creation.
“The message itself was beautifully written, and it gave us a deeper understanding of the insights that went into creating this temple.”
At the heart of the Mandir, Nusseibeh said, lies a message that transcends religion.
“It conveys the need to work for peace and harmony, that mankind shares the same civilisation, the same need for the same deep faith that brings us all together.”
Nusseibeh highlighted the artistic and historical significance of the temple’s intrinsic carvings, calling them “a renaissance of Hindu art”. He said the intricate stonework and ceiling paintings offer an archival depth that allows scholars and visitors alike to engage with stories from the Ramayana and the Bhagavad Gita, while also recognising references to multiple world civilisations.
“The choice to include different civilisations reinforces this message that towards the end, we all seek the same harmony, peace inside and around us.”
Beyond its cultural and spiritual dimensions, Nusseibeh expressed admiration for the Mandir’s engineering and environmental design.
“I do not believe I have seen something similar anywhere that I have visited,” he said, noting that its sustainability features aligned closely with its philosophical message – of being in harmony with nature.
Recalling decades spent working alongside Sheikh Zayed, Nusseibeh reflected on the Founding Father’s belief in religious diversity as part of divine design.
“The number of times he always said that if God had wanted us all to follow one religion, it is in His power to do so. The fact that we are not in one religion is His design. Who are we to judge God’s design? This is the very spirit, as I said, of Sheikh Zayed himself as Founding Founder of this nation, but also of the leadership that seeks to build bridges of understanding between all civilisations, all cultures, and all faiths, while at the same time preserving our roots, our identity, and our own heritage,” Nusseibeh underlined, while adding that he looked forward to returning with future generations to experience its art, history and message.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox