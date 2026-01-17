‘I see the spirit of Sheikh Zayed here’: Zaki Nusseibeh on BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi

Recalling decades spent working alongside Sheikh Zayed, Nusseibeh reflected on the Founding Father’s belief in religious diversity as part of divine design.

“The number of times he always said that if God had wanted us all to follow one religion, it is in His power to do so. The fact that we are not in one religion is His design. Who are we to judge God’s design? This is the very spirit, as I said, of Sheikh Zayed himself as Founding Founder of this nation, but also of the leadership that seeks to build bridges of understanding between all civilisations, all cultures, and all faiths, while at the same time preserving our roots, our identity, and our own heritage,” Nusseibeh underlined, while adding that he looked forward to returning with future generations to experience its art, history and message.