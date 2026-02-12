Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir turns 2 on Feb 14: What’s planned

Anniversary events to bring together leaders, devotees, community members
The iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, the first traditional pink sandstone Hindu temple in the region, will mark its second anniversary on Saturday, February 14, with a series of prayers, rituals and community-focused programmes celebrating peace, harmony and family values.
The celebrations will include special religious ceremonies and prayers for global well-being, echoing the Mandir’s role as a ‘spiritual oasis of global harmony’. The highlight of the day will be the main event, titled ‘Talks at 2’.
The atmosphere at the temple has been especially joyous this month, with several meaningful milestones adding to the sense of celebration and reflection.
One such moment dates back to February 10, 2018, when UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan selected the design of a traditional stone temple over a conventional structure. That historic decision paved the way for what today stands as a powerful symbol of the UAE’s commitment to inclusivity, mutual respect and cultural understanding between nations and faiths.
Adding to the celebratory spirit, February 2 marked the 92nd birthday of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS). Together, these occasions have infused the Mandir with a festive and reflective mood as it prepares to mark two years since its inauguration, with programmes aligned to the Year of Family.
The main anniversary event will be inaugurated by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, alongside Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir. Leaders, dignitaries, community representatives and devotees are expected to attend.
Visitors planning to attend the celebrations have been urged to register online through the Mandir’s official website, as prior registration is mandatory for entry.