Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir turns 2 on Feb 14: What’s planned

Adding to the celebratory spirit, February 2 marked the 92nd birthday of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS). Together, these occasions have infused the Mandir with a festive and reflective mood as it prepares to mark two years since its inauguration, with programmes aligned to the Year of Family.