Test your wellness age, try AI powered yoga and explore futuristic health tools
Dubai: Dubai Future Foundation is bringing its award-winning immersive experience to Jumeirah Beach until November 30, and it's all about reimagining the future of health, wellness and fitness.
In partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Our Future(s) has set up shop on the beach behind Sunset Mall with a proper mix of futuristic activations. The star attraction is a robotic basketball arm that adapts in real time as you play. Your health vitals flash up on a live screen whilst you shoot hoops against the machine, giving you instant feedback on your fitness stats.
There's loads more to try as well. Technogym's wellness age testing calculates whether your body matches your actual age through a series of measurements and tests. Humantra's retail corner offers wellness products, whilst Feels has created an exclusive menu to fuel your experience. The foundation is also running AI-powered meditation and yoga sessions with Yango Play, plus special workshops with female wellness leaders and MST Juniors Academy for children.
"The future has a human at the end of the day," says Zaina Deesi, Marketing Manager at Dubai Future Foundation. "The core of everything we work on towards the future is to make sure that the human is at the heart of everything we do."
The experience is designed to capture public sentiment about where health and wellness are heading, drawing inspiration from Dubai Future Foundation's Global 50 report, which explores 50 opportunities shaping our tomorrow.
Claudia Midah, who tried the basketball installation, loved the challenge. "It's interesting when the basket is moving. First you have one goal, but immediately the goal is moving. It's a good experience, very nice."
Yaroslav tested his wellness age with Technogym and found the results encouraging. "The machine calculates your wellness age and gives you tests. It takes your measurements and then you can see what shape you're in." As someone who swims daily, he reckons technology becoming part of everyday health check-ups is "a good idea, definitely better than waking up and smoking."
The activation runs until Sunday 30 November from 5pm to 11pm, with special sessions from 3pm to 4pm that you can register for online at dubaifuture.ae/ourfutures25. Entry is free and open to everyone.
