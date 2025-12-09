UAE’s Lumo teams with Mercedes-Benz and Momenta to deploy luxury Robotaxis

New fleet uses L4 autonomy on S-Class platform, with commercial service set for 2026
Lumo, the UAE’s national company specializing in smart mobility and autonomous driving solutions, has launched a premium self-driving Robotaxi fleet in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Mercedes-Benz and Momenta, a leading autonomous-driving AI technology company.
The new Robotaxi fleet is powered by Momenta’s Level 4 autonomous-driving system (L4), built on the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class model, making it the first scalable Robotaxi service based on a mass-produced luxury vehicle platform.
Commercial operations of the fleet are scheduled to begin in Abu Dhabi in 2026, with plans for further expansion into additional international markets in subsequent phases.
This strategic collaboration brings together three specialized leaders in the smart-mobility sector, united by a shared vision for a future of transportation driven by technology and innovation.
Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology and Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, said: “The strategic partnership between Mercedes-Benz, Momenta, and Lumo embodies the highest standards of engineering and autonomous-driving technologies.” He emphasized that bringing these capabilities together in the UAE is no coincidence, but the result of the nation’s ideal environment for testing, developing, and showcasing the future of smart mobility combining clarity of vision, rapid execution, and a strong commitment to innovation, which strengthens the UAE’s leadership in this vital sector.
Joerg Burzer, Chief Technology Officer at Mercedes-Benz AG, said: “In partnership with Momenta and Lumo, we are redefining mobility standards through the creation of a luxury Robotaxi,” highlighting the commitment to integrating top-tier safety with comfort and elegance to establish a new global benchmark for intelligent transportation.
Xudong Cao, CEO of Momenta, stated: “This trilateral collaboration combines a century of Mercedes-Benz engineering excellence, Momenta’s advanced AI technologies, and Lumo’s exceptional local operational capabilities. The Robotaxi service, powered by Momenta’s Reinforcement Learning Model (R6), delivers an intelligent mobility experience that unites safety with premium quality.”
It is worth noting that Lumo is a national company specializing in autonomous mobility solutions across the UAE, playing a pivotal role in advancing the smart and next-generation mobility ecosystem. The company provides a safe, organized, high-quality Robotaxi experience and remains committed to innovation and operational excellence, in alignment with the UAE’s vision for smart, sustainable, and future-ready mobility systems.
