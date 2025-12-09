UAE’s Lumo teams with Mercedes-Benz and Momenta to deploy luxury Robotaxis

Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology and Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, said: “The strategic partnership between Mercedes-Benz, Momenta, and Lumo embodies the highest standards of engineering and autonomous-driving technologies.” He emphasized that bringing these capabilities together in the UAE is no coincidence, but the result of the nation’s ideal environment for testing, developing, and showcasing the future of smart mobility combining clarity of vision, rapid execution, and a strong commitment to innovation, which strengthens the UAE’s leadership in this vital sector.