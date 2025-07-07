The country celebrates a combination of national, religious, and historical holidays. While the exact dates for Islamic holidays like Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha depend on moon sightings and are confirmed closer to the time, astronomers have forecast likely dates for 2026 to help residents plan in advance. These estimates follow the UAE’s holiday structure and are based on Hijri–Gregorian date conversions for 1447–1448 AH.

According to Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024, the UAE Cabinet can move public holidays to the start or end of the week to create longer breaks, as long as they don’t coincide with another holiday or fall on a weekend.

Additionally, Article 4 grants local governments the authority to declare extra holidays for their departments or institutions on special occasions or for other specific reasons, even if those holidays are not included in the federal list.

Lekshmy Pavithran Assistant Online Editor

