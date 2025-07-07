UAE residents can expect 12 public holidays, including Eid and a possible 6-day weekend
Dubai: The UAE has yet to officially announce its public holidays for 2026. However, the updated public holiday law, along with projected Islamic Hijri calendar dates, offers a reliable guide to the expected days off.
The country celebrates a combination of national, religious, and historical holidays. While the exact dates for Islamic holidays like Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha depend on moon sightings and are confirmed closer to the time, astronomers have forecast likely dates for 2026 to help residents plan in advance. These estimates follow the UAE’s holiday structure and are based on Hijri–Gregorian date conversions for 1447–1448 AH.
In 2026, residents can look forward to at least 12 official public holidays, with the potential for a six-day long weekend, depending on how the lunar calendar aligns
While dates for Islamic holidays remain subject to lunar observations, here’s a look at what’s still to come in 2025, along with early predictions for 2026.
As the year winds down, UAE residents have just a couple of public holidays left to enjoy before 2025 ends. The upcoming break offers a chance to unwind and plan a mini getaway.
UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) – Tuesday-Wednesday, December 2–3
This mid-week holiday marks UAE National Day and could form an extended four-day weekend when combined with Commemoration Day, which is typically observed on December 1.
According to Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024, the UAE Cabinet can move public holidays to the start or end of the week to create longer breaks, as long as they don’t coincide with another holiday or fall on a weekend.
While official 2026 dates are yet to be announced, predictions based on astronomical data and the UAE public holiday law give us a good idea of what to expect.
Residents can look forward to at least 12 public holidays, including a potential six-day long weekend.
According to the UAE Cabinet resolution, official public holidays—excluding Eid holidays—may be shifted to the beginning or end of the week by a Cabinet decision, as outlined in Article 2.
Article 3 clarifies that if a public holiday falls on a weekend or overlaps with another holiday, it will not be carried forward.
Additionally, Article 4 grants local governments the authority to declare extra holidays for their departments or institutions on special occasions or for other specific reasons, even if those holidays are not included in the federal list.
Gregorian-based holidays (e.g., New Year’s Day, National Day) follow the standard calendar.
Islamic holidays are based on the Hijri calendar and require moon sightings for confirmation.
Cabinet discretion allows shifting some holidays (except Eid) to the start or end of the week.
Expected start: Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is projected to begin on February 18, subject to crescent moon visibility. This sacred month includes daily fasting and is observed widely across the UAE.
Expected: Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22
Marking the end of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr could bring a three-day weekend for UAE residents.
Expected: Tuesday, May 26 (Arafat Day) to Sunday, May 31
Eid Al Adha, the most significant Islamic holiday, is expected to start on Wednesday, May 27 following Arafat Day on Tuesday, May 26. With the weekend included, this could result in a six-day holiday.
Here’s a projected list of 2026 public holidays (subject to confirmation):
New Year’s Day – Thursday, January 1
Eid Al Fitr – Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22
Arafat Day – Tuesday, May 26
Eid Al Adha – Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29
Islamic New Year – Tuesday, June 16
Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday (PBUH) – Tuesday, August 25
UAE National Day – Tuesday and Wednesday, December 1–2
Note: Islamic holidays remain subject to moon sightings. The UAE government will officially confirm dates closer to each holiday.
According to Article 2 of the Cabinet resolution, public holidays (excluding Eid) may be moved to the beginning or end of the week.
However, Article 3 states that if a holiday falls on a weekend or overlaps with another public holiday, it will not be carried forward.
Local governments may also approve additional holidays for special occasions (Article 4).
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox