Predicted UAE public holidays 2026: Likely Eid dates and long weekends

UAE residents can expect 12 public holidays, including Eid and a possible 6-day weekend

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Plan ahead: UAE yet to confirm 2026 holidays; Islamic calendar, moon sighting guide date estimates
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE has yet to officially announce its public holidays for 2026. However, the updated public holiday law, along with projected Islamic Hijri calendar dates, offers a reliable guide to the expected days off.

The country celebrates a combination of national, religious, and historical holidays. While the exact dates for Islamic holidays like Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha depend on moon sightings and are confirmed closer to the time, astronomers have forecast likely dates for 2026 to help residents plan in advance. These estimates follow the UAE’s holiday structure and are based on Hijri–Gregorian date conversions for 1447–1448 AH.

In 2026, residents can look forward to at least 12 official public holidays, with the potential for a six-day long weekend, depending on how the lunar calendar aligns

While dates for Islamic holidays remain subject to lunar observations, here’s a look at what’s still to come in 2025, along with early predictions for 2026.

Remaining UAE public holidays in 2025

As the year winds down, UAE residents have just a couple of public holidays left to enjoy before 2025 ends. The upcoming break offers a chance to unwind and plan a mini getaway.

UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad)Tuesday-Wednesday, December 2–3
This mid-week holiday marks UAE National Day and could form an extended four-day weekend when combined with Commemoration Day, which is typically observed on December 1.

Holiday rules

According to Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024, the UAE Cabinet can move public holidays to the start or end of the week to create longer breaks, as long as they don’t coincide with another holiday or fall on a weekend.

Looking ahead: Predicted UAE public holidays in 2026

While official 2026 dates are yet to be announced, predictions based on astronomical data and the UAE public holiday law give us a good idea of what to expect.

Residents can look forward to at least 12 public holidays, including a potential six-day long weekend.

How UAE holidays are determined

According to the UAE Cabinet resolution, official public holidays—excluding Eid holidays—may be shifted to the beginning or end of the week by a Cabinet decision, as outlined in Article 2.

Article 3 clarifies that if a public holiday falls on a weekend or overlaps with another holiday, it will not be carried forward.

Additionally, Article 4 grants local governments the authority to declare extra holidays for their departments or institutions on special occasions or for other specific reasons, even if those holidays are not included in the federal list.

  • Gregorian-based holidays (e.g., New Year’s Day, National Day) follow the standard calendar.

  • Islamic holidays are based on the Hijri calendar and require moon sightings for confirmation.

  • Cabinet discretion allows shifting some holidays (except Eid) to the start or end of the week.

Ramadan 2026: When will it begin?

Expected start: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Eid Al Fitr 2026: Likely a long weekend

Expected: Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22

Eid Al Adha 2026: A six-day break

Expected: Tuesday, May 26 (Arafat Day) to Sunday, May 31

Predicted UAE public holidays in 2026

Here’s a projected list of 2026 public holidays (subject to confirmation):

  • New Year’s Day – Thursday, January 1

  • Eid Al Fitr – Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22

  • Arafat Day – Tuesday, May 26

  • Eid Al Adha – Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29

  • Islamic New Year – Tuesday, June 16

  • Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday (PBUH) – Tuesday, August 25

  • UAE National Day – Tuesday and Wednesday, December 1–2

Note: Islamic holidays remain subject to moon sightings. The UAE government will officially confirm dates closer to each holiday.

Will holidays be shifted if they fall on a weekend?

According to Article 2 of the Cabinet resolution, public holidays (excluding Eid) may be moved to the beginning or end of the week.

However, Article 3 states that if a holiday falls on a weekend or overlaps with another public holiday, it will not be carried forward.

Local governments may also approve additional holidays for special occasions (Article 4).

