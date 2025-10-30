Abu Dhabi gears up for a vibrant tourist season

Al Ain Municipality develops Wadi Al Sarouj into an integrated leisure destination
Abu Dhabi is preparing for a lively tourism season filled with diverse recreational and cultural activities across the emirate. As part of these efforts, Al Ain Municipality has announced the development of Wadi Al Sarouj Forest, a project aimed at enhancing natural spaces and transforming them into integrated leisure destinations that promote quality of life and strengthen Al Ain’s appeal as a leading eco-tourism destination.
The initiative reflects the municipality’s vision of striking a balance between urban development and the preservation of natural habitats, while providing leisure and cultural venues that boost domestic tourism and enrich the community’s overall well-being.
Stretching across 1.8 hectares and extending 1.6 kilometres, Wadi Al Sarouj Forest is one of Al Ain’s most prominent natural sites. It is home to around 5,600 native trees, including sidr, ghaf, samr, damas, raq, and neem, offering a rich ecological environment and a green retreat for residents and visitors alike.
Eng. Mitha Al Baloushi, Project Manager at Al Ain Municipality, explained that the development works included creating an artificial lake covering 7,000 square meters, surrounded by 50 seating areas and a well-lit walkway. The project preserved 39 existing native trees within the lake area, including sidr, ghaf, samr, and raq species.
The project also features an extensive network of walkways covering over 9,500 square meters, along with a 900-metre sandy trail, allowing visitors to enjoy walking and relaxing in a calm natural atmosphere. The site is equipped with 260 solar-powered lighting units and modern illumination systems that enhance the area’s beauty while ensuring safety and comfort for evening visitors.
Additional amenities include bicycle rentals and sustainable environmental activities that encourage eco-friendly exploration of the forest.
For the second consecutive year, Wadi Al Sarouj Forest will host the “Souq Sabea”, a community market that attracted over 26,000 visitors and 1,800 local entrepreneurs and families last season, showcasing 195 local product stalls — reinforcing the forest’s role as a hub for tourism and community events.
Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi will come alive this November with a wide range of sports and entertainment events for all ages, including the return of the celebrated “Taste of Abu Dhabi” festival, a must-visit for food enthusiasts. The festivities will also feature special performances in celebration of the UAE Union Day.
Among the key highlights is the “321 Enduro Challenge”, an exciting competition at 321 Sports Village featuring men’s, women’s, and mixed teams. Participants will run 2×1,200 metres, completing seven training stations, with opportunities to win attractive prizes. Sponsors and partners will also engage audiences with interactive displays and special offers.
At the 321 Sports Club’s semi-Olympic pool, trainer Carolina will lead swimming classes and personal training sessions, emphasizing endurance, skill, and water confidence.
The 321 Sports Village will also host beach fitness sessions at Bab Al Nojoum, combining strength and flexibility exercises in a scenic seaside setting. The “Savage Mile Challenge” will bring teams of two together in a fun, outdoor fitness race that blends running and strength training to promote teamwork and endurance.
Additionally, the “Serene Flow” Reformer Pilates sessions will focus on core strength and mindful movement in a calm, modern environment suitable for both beginners and professionals. The four-day “Exos Performance Mentorship” programme will offer practical, science-based athletic training for coaches, fitness experts, and physiotherapists, equipping them with globally recognized performance techniques.
Meanwhile, Surf Abu Dhabi will introduce the UAE’s first community surfing experience, catering to both professionals and beginners, complete with a relaxing lounge.
Hudayriyat will also continue its popular Ladies Cycling Series, featuring two new races: a 49-km fun ride on November 2 with colourful attire, and a 58-km awareness ride on November 16 marking World Diabetes Day and Men’s Health Day.
At Circuit X, the BMX Competition will feature thrilling performances by professional riders, while young visitors can enjoy the “Treasure Hunters Challenge” at Splash Mining Island — an interactive activity where children dig for gemstones and gold, win prizes, and experience adventure.
Families can also enjoy free zipline rides with any Circuit X attraction ticket (Splash, Skate, BMX, or Adventure Park) during the National Day weekend.
Additional family-friendly activities include girls’ training sessions in a safe, supportive environment, and eco-themed fun at Marsana Beach and Circuit X Splash Park. The “Plant and Shine” workshop invites families to explore sustainable gardening through creative, hands-on experiences such as making jar compost, planting edible seeds like basil, tomatoes, and beans, and designing eco-friendly planters from recycled materials.
The “Taste of Abu Dhabi” festival will once again take centre stage in the capital, celebrating the best in food, music, and entertainment, featuring top restaurants, celebrity chefs, live music, and unique tasting experiences.
