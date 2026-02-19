Two paths, one pressure: The quiet guilt of modern motherhood

As a ﬁrst time mother in the UAE who recently transitioned from full time office work to becoming a fulltime caregiver, I have found myself standing at the intersection of these two worlds. The shift was not simply practical, it was deeply emotional. I miss the structure of working life, the sense of momentum, measurable progress, and intellectual engagement. I miss conversations that extend beyond feeding schedules and sleep cycles. Most of all, I miss the certainty that came with knowing I was “on track,” professionally speaking.