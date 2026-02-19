GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
OPINION
OPINION
Opinion /
Op-Eds

Two paths, one pressure: The quiet guilt of modern motherhood

Why both working and stay-at-home mothers carry invisible emotional burdens

Last updated:
Alefiya Sarsanwala, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motherhood does not erase ambition or personal growth, it reshapes them. It cultivates patience, empathy, resilience, and emotional intelligence.
Motherhood does not erase ambition or personal growth, it reshapes them. It cultivates patience, empathy, resilience, and emotional intelligence.
Shutterstock

Motherhood is often framed as a choice between two opposing paths: returning to work or staying at home. Yet what is rarely acknowledged is that neither option comes without an emotional cost. No matter which path a woman takes, guilt seems to follow - quietly, persistently, and often invisibly.

For stay-at-home mothers, guilt frequently takes the form of fear of missing out. While days are filled with caregiving, routines, and the relentless demands of an infant, many women quietly carry the sense that the professional world is moving forward without them. Emails go unanswered, meetings happen, careers progress - and resumes develop gaps that feel difficult to explain in a society where success is measured through titles and timelines rather than unseen emotional labour.

At the intersection of two worlds

As a ﬁrst time mother in the UAE who recently transitioned from full time office work to becoming a fulltime caregiver, I have found myself standing at the intersection of these two worlds. The shift was not simply practical, it was deeply emotional. I miss the structure of working life, the sense of momentum, measurable progress, and intellectual engagement. I miss conversations that extend beyond feeding schedules and sleep cycles. Most of all, I miss the certainty that came with knowing I was “on track,” professionally speaking.

At the same time, staying at home has introduced me to a different rhythm, one that cannot be quantified. I am present for every small milestone: the ﬁrst deliberate smile, the quiet moments of recognition, the subtle changes that unfold week by week. These moments are ﬂeeting, and undocumented, yet they carry a weight and meaning that feels impossible to replicate later.

A different burden

Working mothers, meanwhile, often carry a different but equally heavy burden. Their guilt stems from absence, from missing ﬁrsts, leaving before bedtime, or feeling torn between professional responsibility and maternal presence. This guilt is not always imposed by others; more often, it is internal, shaped by unspoken expectations that suggest a good mother should be fully present everywhere, at all times.

Over time, however, perspective begins to shift. I am not falling behind, I am simply moving at a different pace - one that is slower, quieter, and deeply human. Motherhood has challenged the idea that progress must always look like advancement. Sometimes, growth looks like pausing. Sometimes, it means accepting that productivity can exist outside traditional measures.

Reshaping personal growth

Motherhood does not erase ambition or personal growth, it reshapes them. It cultivates patience, empathy, resilience, and emotional intelligence. The labour involved may be invisible, but it is no less demanding or valuable than professional work.

In a country like the UAE, where women are increasingly balancing ambition with family life, these conversations matter. By acknowledging the quiet guilt experienced by working mothers and the silent pressure felt by those who stay at home, we can begin to redefine success in more inclusive terms.

The journey may feel uncertain and emotionally complex, but it is also transformative. When we allow space for both paths, without judgement, we move closer to a more honest understanding of motherhood, womanhood, and what it truly means to thrive.

Alefiya Sarsanwala is a brand marketing professional based in the UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

MoHRE takes new steps to end in-person visits and reduce the work-permit related applications time up to 95 per cent. Photo for illustrative purpose only

MoHRE ends in-person visits, speeds up labour services

3m read
Momcozy’s curated showroom at Dubai Fashion Week

Momcozy redefines modern motherhood

3m read
A historic moment as dignitaries from India and the Arab nations witness the signing ceremony. Backed by the flags of the member nations, the event marked a unified commitment to economic cooperation.

India and Arab world chart "New Growth Path" at IACCIA

2m read
Yaya DaCosta: The discipline of clarity

Yaya DaCosta: The discipline of clarity

5m read