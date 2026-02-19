Two paths, one pressure: The quiet guilt of modern motherhood

Why both working and stay-at-home mothers carry invisible emotional burdens
Motherhood is often framed as a choice between two opposing paths: returning to work or staying at home. Yet what is rarely acknowledged is that neither option comes without an emotional cost. No matter which path a woman takes, guilt seems to follow - quietly, persistently, and often invisibly.
For stay-at-home mothers, guilt frequently takes the form of fear of missing out. While days are filled with caregiving, routines, and the relentless demands of an infant, many women quietly carry the sense that the professional world is moving forward without them. Emails go unanswered, meetings happen, careers progress - and resumes develop gaps that feel difficult to explain in a society where success is measured through titles and timelines rather than unseen emotional labour.
As a ﬁrst time mother in the UAE who recently transitioned from full time office work to becoming a fulltime caregiver, I have found myself standing at the intersection of these two worlds. The shift was not simply practical, it was deeply emotional. I miss the structure of working life, the sense of momentum, measurable progress, and intellectual engagement. I miss conversations that extend beyond feeding schedules and sleep cycles. Most of all, I miss the certainty that came with knowing I was “on track,” professionally speaking.
At the same time, staying at home has introduced me to a different rhythm, one that cannot be quantified. I am present for every small milestone: the ﬁrst deliberate smile, the quiet moments of recognition, the subtle changes that unfold week by week. These moments are ﬂeeting, and undocumented, yet they carry a weight and meaning that feels impossible to replicate later.
Working mothers, meanwhile, often carry a different but equally heavy burden. Their guilt stems from absence, from missing ﬁrsts, leaving before bedtime, or feeling torn between professional responsibility and maternal presence. This guilt is not always imposed by others; more often, it is internal, shaped by unspoken expectations that suggest a good mother should be fully present everywhere, at all times.
Over time, however, perspective begins to shift. I am not falling behind, I am simply moving at a different pace - one that is slower, quieter, and deeply human. Motherhood has challenged the idea that progress must always look like advancement. Sometimes, growth looks like pausing. Sometimes, it means accepting that productivity can exist outside traditional measures.
Motherhood does not erase ambition or personal growth, it reshapes them. It cultivates patience, empathy, resilience, and emotional intelligence. The labour involved may be invisible, but it is no less demanding or valuable than professional work.
In a country like the UAE, where women are increasingly balancing ambition with family life, these conversations matter. By acknowledging the quiet guilt experienced by working mothers and the silent pressure felt by those who stay at home, we can begin to redefine success in more inclusive terms.
The journey may feel uncertain and emotionally complex, but it is also transformative. When we allow space for both paths, without judgement, we move closer to a more honest understanding of motherhood, womanhood, and what it truly means to thrive.
Alefiya Sarsanwala is a brand marketing professional based in the UAE