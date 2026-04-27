Itmi’nan programme boosts early detection of chronic diseases
Emirates Health Services (EHS) has announced that its ‘Itmi’nan’ comprehensive periodic screening programme completed 32,941 transactions in 2025, as part of efforts to promote early detection of chronic diseases.
The programme focuses on identifying conditions at an early stage, including heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and some types of cancer, while also supporting preventive care across the community.
Officials said the service offers a full set of health checks covering heart health, lung diseases, osteoporosis and mental health, including depression. It also provides vaccinations as part of the screening process.
The programme is available free of charge to UAE nationals, GCC citizens and People of Determination.
To access the service, individuals first complete a risk assessment questionnaire through a link sent by EHS or via its official website. If needed, they are then referred for medical screening at primary healthcare centres, with the process taking around 20 minutes.
According to EHS data, the Family Health Promotion Center recorded the highest number of transactions, with 9,157 completed screenings during the year.
This was followed by Abdullah bin Ali Al Sharhan Health Center with 4,455 transactions, and Al Muhaisnah Health Center with 4,365.
Other centres also saw strong activity, including Al Mairid Health Center with 3,485 transactions, Al Faseel Health Center with 3,429, and Al Hamidiya Health Center with 3,089.
Meanwhile, Khorfakkan Health Center recorded 2,445 transactions, and Zudna Health Center reported 1,906.
The mobile “Itmi’nan” unit completed 610 screenings, reflecting ongoing efforts to bring services closer to the public.
EHS said the programme is part of its wider strategy to strengthen preventive healthcare and reduce the impact of long-term illnesses.
Officials added that early screening helps detect health risks before symptoms appear, allowing for faster treatment and better outcomes.
Authorities said they will continue expanding the programme and encouraging more people to take part in regular health checks.
They stressed that increasing awareness and access to screening services remains key to improving overall community health and reducing the burden of chronic diseases in the future.