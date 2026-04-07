What’s new at the Philippine consulate in Dubai: Key services announced for April

Babies’ day consular mission, election-related deadlines announced for UAE-based Filipinos
Dubai: Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates have been encouraged to take note of important consular services and deadlines this April, as the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai rolls out initiatives aimed at supporting families and ensuring voter registration processes remain on track.
In an advisory, the consulate has announced a dedicated babies’ day on April 9, offering additional appointment slots for services related to newborns, including the reporting of birth and passport applications.
The move is expected to ease the process for Filipino parents seeking to secure official documents for their children born in the UAE.
Applicants must secure an appointment through the consulate’s official website before visiting. Only those with confirmed bookings will be accommodated on the day, in line with efforts to streamline services and manage the expected volume of applicants.
Parents have been advised to ensure that all documentary requirements are complete prior to their appointment. Further information is available on the consulate’s website.
For report of birth applications, parents must submit the original and five copies of the marriage certificate or report of marriage and valid passports. An English birth certificate that has been authenticated by the UAE Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or English translated and stamped by the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is also required.
For children whose births have not been reported within 12 months, an affidavit of delayed registration and a negative certification of birth record from the Philippine statistics authority are mandatory.
Additional documents may be requested depending on individual cases.
Apart from consular services, the Resident Election Registration Board (RERB) will convene on April 20, 3pm, at the consulate’s Rizal hall to review a range of voter-related applications filed from December 2025 to March 2026.
These include requests covering voter registration, certification, reactivation, corrections of personal details, transfers of records, recapture, among others. The proceedings form part of the regular process to ensure that overseas voter records are accurate and up to date ahead of future elections.
Meanwhile, individuals who wish to contest or raise concerns regarding any of the applications under review have until April 13, to submit their objections in writing to the RERB at the consulate.
Overseas Filipinos have been advised to plan and take the chance to manage personal documentation and civic responsibilities given the latest announcements.