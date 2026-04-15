From cloud kitchen to viral café, Hampstead’s story is built on community
Dubai: Some places serve food. Others serve a feeling. Hampstead Bakery and Café has always been the latter.
Walk into the Downtown Dubai branch on any given morning and you will find families settling in with their coffees, tourists who have heard about the French toast from someone back home, and regulars who have been coming since the early days, back when Hampstead was not even a physical place yet.
Just a cloud kitchen, a dream, and a whole lot of belief.
The year was 2020. No storefront, no tables, no Burj Khalifa view. Just a kitchen, a delivery model, and a founder who wanted to bottle the warmth of north London and bring it to the UAE. Hampstead, the neighbourhood in London, has a certain quality to it.
Quiet streets, independent cafés, the kind of place where you linger longer than you planned. That was the feeling the team wanted to recreate.
"Hampstead was never meant to be just a café," the founder shared. "It was about recreating a feeling. A sense of warmth, comfort, and quiet connection that stays with you long after you leave."
From those early delivery days, word spread. Slowly at first, then all at once.
If you have spent any time on UAE food social media, you have probably seen it. The French toast that kept showing up on feeds, in stories, tagged and retagged and recommended in every Dubai food group imaginable. Hampstead did not manufacture that moment. The community did it for them.
But the French toast is not the only showstopper. Manager Berdin Alex , who runs the Downtown Dubai location, has another favourite entirely. "My favourite dish and the one that we stand out for is our tiramisu," he says, eyes lighting up. "We serve it on your table and then pour the hot chocolate on top. It is Instagrammable and went viral."
It is the kind of detail that sums up what Hampstead does well. Food that looks beautiful, tastes even better, and gives people something to talk about.
Ask Alex what Hampstead is really built on and he does not hesitate. It is the people. The regulars who kept ordering during the pandemic. The bloggers who shared the story before anyone asked them to. The families who came back again and again, not just for the food but for the atmosphere, the vibe, the familiarity of a place that feels like it knows you.
"United in strength to us means our community that keeps us going," he says. "Through Covid, through the first time we established from being a cloud kitchen concept to a store, it was a dream. But it is all thanks to our community and the people who keep coming back."
Over in Aljada, Sharjah, manager Mohammad Samir sees it the same way. His branch sits among greenery in a quieter, more neighbourhood-feel setting, and the community there has a different texture to it but the same warmth. For Samir, being called a homegrown UAE brand carries real weight.
"To be called homegrown is an honour to us because it is so special being in the UAE because of the community," he says. "United in strength to me means we stand with each other through difficult times, through the challenges, and support each other, together as a community and together as residents."
As the brand grows, the team is making sure the generosity flows both ways. Baking classes and public workshops run regularly out of both branches. The Aljada space, with its open, community-facing layout, has become a natural home for local pop-ups, small business showcases and female-led initiatives. It is the kind of space where something is always happening, and anyone is welcome to be part of it.
"We still see ourselves as a small, homegrown brand with a big heart," the founder said simply.
In a city that is always building something bigger and faster, Hampstead has quietly built something different. A place where the coffee is good, the tiramisu arrives with a pour of hot chocolate, and the person at the next table might just become a regular too.
That, more than any viral moment, is what has kept people coming back.