Aerobatics team's breathtaking display thrills residents amid Proud of UAE wave of pride
Dubai: Dubai's skies were painted in UAE colours on Tuesday as the UAE Air Force's elite aerobatics team, Fursan Al Emarat, widely known as Al Fursan, swept over Jumeirah in a display that thrilled several residents.
The seven jets, trailing vivid streams of the colours of the UAE flag excited residents who happened to witness spectacular aerial show. Many of them shared videos on social media.
Instagram user @katyakovtunovich, shared the video captured while she was enjoying her teatime.
"UAE flag in the Dubai sky by one and only @fursanalemarati," she captioned the post, adding emojis of the UAE flag and a heart. "We are all proud," she said.
"An absolute spontaneous moment while I was having. Karak tea on Jumeirah Road. It was a sign — Im at the right place at the right time, thank you Dubai (sic)," she wrote, alongside footage of the aircraft flying across the sky.
Another user, @dubai0006, captured a different angle of the team's enthralling performance over a beach in Jumeirah.
Meanwhile @isabel_ferrao_travelette posted a comment indicating that the flypast extended beyond Dubai. In reply to @dubai0006’s question “have you seen it today,” she wrote: “yes, @Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental,” suggesting the skies over the capital were similarly graced.
The timing of the flypast could not have felt more fitting. The UAE is in the midst of a powerful wave of national pride, following a call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for citizens and residents to raise the UAE flag above every home and building.
Issuing the call on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE had entered the recent period united and emerged even more united, cohesive and loyal, with citizens and residents alike standing together under the nation's flag. "The UAE flag is a symbol of strength and pride," he said, calling on everyone to hoist it as an expression of belonging and solidarity.
The gesture came in the wake of the US-Iran ceasefire, prior to which the UAE endured weeks of drone and missile strikes.
Against that backdrop, seeing seven jets fill the sky with the nation's colours felt like a statement, more than a flypast, to many residents.
The @travelbuzzuae page on Instagram captured the mood precisely when it reposted the videos with the caption: "The familiar sound you heard vs The incredible sight you saw: Proud of UAE."
The post continued: "Dubai skies just turned into a moving flag. A proud moment as the UAE colours painted the sky over Jumeirah in a stunning aerial display by Fursan Al Emarat. Moments like this remind you why Dubai never stops inspiring. Right place, right time... and a memory to keep forever."
Though no official announcement was made about Tuesday's flypast, the sight brought back memories of one of Al Fursan's most poignant performances when the team took to the skies over hospitals across the UAE for three days during the Covid-19 pandemic, offering a morale-lifting salute to frontline workers. Tuesday's display carried that same quiet power.
Fursan Al Emarat, whose name translates as Knights of the Emirates, was established in 2008, drawing together elite pilots from the UAE Air Force and Air Defence. The team made its public debut at the Dubai Airshow in 2011 and has been a fixture of the nation's most significant moments ever since.
Their aircraft, finished in a striking black and gold livery paying tribute to the colours of oil and the desert, number seven, one for each of the UAE's seven emirates.
The team represents the Ministry of Defence and is considered the UAE's airborne ambassador, performing at the Dubai Airshow, UAE National Day celebrations, and major international events and other special occasions.