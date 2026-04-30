For a city that is home to people from nearly every corner of the globe, the post felt personal to almost everyone who read it. Dubai is not just a place people move to for work. For many, it has quietly become home. And those who call it home were quick to say so. Many were eager to post, reply, and comment, flooding the thread with warmth and positivity sharing how happy and grateful they are to be living in Dubai and the UAE, and expressing heartfelt appreciation for the leaders who have made it all possible.