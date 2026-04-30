Residents across nationalities share heartfelt gratitude after Crown Prince’s message
Dubai: On a regular Thursday evening, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, took to X with a message that was short but struck a deep chord. "The soul of Dubai is found in its people," he wrote. Within hours, tens of thousands had seen it, and the replies that followed painted a vivid picture of what makes this city unlike any other.
For a city that is home to people from nearly every corner of the globe, the post felt personal to almost everyone who read it. Dubai is not just a place people move to for work. For many, it has quietly become home. And those who call it home were quick to say so. Many were eager to post, reply, and comment, flooding the thread with warmth and positivity sharing how happy and grateful they are to be living in Dubai and the UAE, and expressing heartfelt appreciation for the leaders who have made it all possible.
For long-time residents and entrepreneurs like Sinan, who goes by the handle @SinanYTRR, the message resonated beyond sentiment. "No doubt, and the soul grows stronger day by day with the right leadership," he wrote. It pointed to something real, a city that has been carefully and deliberately built into a place where ambition is welcomed and hard work is rewarded, regardless of where you come from. He went a step further, adding: "People don't choose Dubai. Dubai chooses its people." That idea of being chosen by a city, rather than simply arriving in one captures something many long-term residents feel but rarely put into words.
Others reflected on the rare sense of safety and dignity Dubai extends to all its residents. Another X user, Bashir Ishaq Abdullahi noted that Dubai, under the vision of leaders like His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has created an environment where individuals of every nationality can find both respect and opportunity, something far from guaranteed in much of the world. He closed his reply with a heartfelt prayer for Sheikh Hamdan's continued health, wisdom, and strength in leadership, a sentiment echoed by many others in the comments who were just as moved to express their admiration and loyalty to the UAE's rulers.
An X user, Bachar Naamani offered perhaps the most quietly powerful reply of all: "The soul of its people is found in what turns 'moving here to work' into 'belonging here to stay.'" It is a distinction that matters enormously. Many cities attract workers. Fewer turn those workers into believers. "The warmth and hospitality of the people make Dubai feel like home, no matter where you are from," another user, Jalira Bagi, summed up with simplicity. In a world that can feel increasingly divided, that is no small thing.
Sheikh Hamdan's post gathered over 110.7K views and counting but the numbers tell only part of the story. The real measure was in the replies: people from different countries, backgrounds, and walks of life, pausing in their day to say, in their own words, that this city matters to them. That they are glad to be here. That they feel at home. The outpouring was not just a response to a post it was a collective expression of happiness, pride, and deep gratitude toward a leadership that has built something truly rare.
In the end, that is precisely what the Crown Prince said it was, a city whose soul lives not in its skyline or its economy, but in the people who fill its streets every day, and who have chosen, in their own way, to make it theirs.