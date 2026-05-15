UAE’s new West-East pipeline to double ADNOC’s export capacity through Fujairah

The executive committee noted the progress made in developing the TA’ZIZ Phase 1 chemicals ecosystem in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra Region, highlighting its key role in creating new domestic value chains. Sheikh Khaled welcomed the long-term offtake and feedstock agreements that TA’ZIZ announced at Make it in the Emirates 2026 and the company’s partnership with Alpha Dhabi on a feasibility study to produce up to 14 industrial chemicals in the UAE which are widely used across construction, automotive, packaging and consumer goods, among other key sectors. The TA’ZIZ chemicals ecosystem is set to produce 4.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of industrial chemicals by the end of 2028 and will be one of the largest integrated chemical platforms in the Gulf region.