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UAE’s new West-East pipeline to double ADNOC’s export capacity through Fujairah

Project scheduled to become operational in 2027

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
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Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Abu Dhabi Media Office

UAE is set to accelerate the delivery of the new West-East Pipeline project, which would double ADNOC’s export capacity through Fujairah.

The pipeline is currently under construction and is expected to become operational in 2027.

The decision was taken after Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, chaired a meeting of the executive committee of the ADNOC board of directors, held at the company’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

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During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled commended ADNOC for its resilience in maintaining safe operations, while continuing to reliably supply energy to local and international customers.

He also directed ADNOC to accelerate delivery of the project, as the company moves forward into a new phase of world-scale project execution to meet global energy demand.

Other projects

The executive committee noted the progress made in developing the TA’ZIZ Phase 1 chemicals ecosystem in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra Region, highlighting its key role in creating new domestic value chains. Sheikh Khaled welcomed the long-term offtake and feedstock agreements that TA’ZIZ announced at Make it in the Emirates 2026 and the company’s partnership with Alpha Dhabi on a feasibility study to produce up to 14 industrial chemicals in the UAE which are widely used across construction, automotive, packaging and consumer goods, among other key sectors. The TA’ZIZ chemicals ecosystem is set to produce 4.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of industrial chemicals by the end of 2028 and will be one of the largest integrated chemical platforms in the Gulf region.

Sheikh Khaled reiterated the important role of ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme in driving growth and value creation opportunities for local businesses and manufacturers, and directed the company to prioritise Made in the Emirates products across its projects and operations.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
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