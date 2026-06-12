More than 4,000 conventional lamps replaced with energy-efficient LED technology
Fujairah: Fujairah has installed around 24,500 smart LED streetlights across 700 kilometres of roads since launching its smart lighting programme in 2017, in a move that has improved road safety, reduced energy consumption and supported the emirate’s rapid urban expansion.
Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah Municipality, said the project, which continued untill the end of the second quarter of this year, reflects the emirate’s accelerating urban transformation and its drive to build a more sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure network.
Al Afkham said the initiative was launched under the directives and close supervision of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, as part of efforts to reinforce the emirate’s position as a modern and sustainable city.
The project has provided smart street lighting coverage across approximately 700 kilometres of roads in Fujairah City and Dibba Al Fujairah, contributing to higher levels of road safety while supporting the emirate’s ongoing urban and population growth.
As part of the programme, more than 4,000 conventional sodium-vapour lamps were replaced with energy-efficient LED units, reducing electricity consumption and lowering operating and maintenance costs while improving network efficiency and lighting quality.
Al Afkham said Fujairah Municipality, in cooperation with the Department of Public Works and Agriculture, continues to implement strategic infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing quality of life, upgrading public services and strengthening the emirate’s standing among smart and sustainable cities.
He added that the smart street lighting project is one of the municipality’s flagship initiatives, noting that it has been implemented in successive phases that have transformed the emirate’s public lighting network in line with international best practices in sustainability, energy efficiency and smart-city development.
The project also supports Fujairah Municipality’s objective of building smart and sustainable infrastructure aligned with the UAE’s clean-energy ambitions and climate goals.
According to Al Afkham, the initiative contributes to reducing carbon emissions, improving resource efficiency and reinforcing the municipality’s commitment to applying global best practices in asset management.