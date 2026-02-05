Oriental Honey Buzzard rescued and released in Fujairah's Wadi Wurayah

The biodiversity team responded immediately, visiting the location and finding the bird, identified as an Oriental Honey Buzzard (Pernis ptilorhynchus), in extremely poor health. Clinical examinations revealed that the bird was unable to feed itself due to serious health complications sustained during its migration, which had left it severely weakened.

Coinciding with World Wetlands Day, Asila Abdullah Al Mualla, Director-General of the Fujairah Environment Authority, along with Dr. Ali Al Hammoudi, Director of the Biodiversity Department, field teams, and veterinarians, witnessed the release of the Oriental Honey Buzzard back into its natural habitat in Wadi Wurayah, following veterinary approval. The bird completes its seasonal migration, adding Wadi Wurayah to the list of reserves supporting migratory birds of prey.

Under continuous supervision by specialist veterinarians, the bird gradually regained its strength and the ability to feed and fly independently. The Environment Agency’s wild biodiversity team also conducted vital physical examinations, including body weight and external measurements, before attaching an official identification ring. This documentation forms part of ongoing efforts to monitor and protect birds of prey in Wadi Wurayah, a key stop on migratory routes.

Al Mualla said: “We are proud of this achievement, which highlights the vital role of the wild biodiversity team in protecting wildlife and preserving ecosystems. This effort contributes to Wadi Wurayah’s recognition on the UNESCO World Natural Heritage List, the World Network of Biosphere Reserves (2018), and as a Ramsar Wetland Site (2010).”

The Oriental Honey Buzzard (Pernis ptilorhynchus) is a migratory bird that passes through the UAE during seasonal migrations. Despite its name, it primarily feeds on insects, especially wasp and bee larvae, playing an important role in maintaining ecological balance. The species is protected under UAE environmental laws, and its presence underscores the importance of safe migration routes and protected habitats such as Wadi Wurayah National Park.

