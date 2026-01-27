GlobeMed Gulf and Orient Insurance forge partnership to enhance TPA Services in UAE

Commenting on the occasion, Pharaon said, “I am pleased to sign this agreement today with Omer Elamin, an insurance icon, and Orient, a leading insurer in the UAE and a valued client of GlobeMed, already in Egypt, Saudi and Syria.” He added “It reflects our shared vision to operational efficiency and service quality in the UAE, underpinned by the Group’s extensive expertise in servicing over 27 million lives and successfully managing $3 billion of claims annually in the MENA region.