Dubai: In Deira, just across the Dubai Creek from the towering Burj Khalifa, ordinary parking lots have blossomed into vibrant night markets, attracting throngs of visitors from all corners of Dubai.

Far more than a shopping or dining destination, these markets have become a vibrant hub for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Here, they savour the flavours of home, celebrate their heritage, and rediscover a sense of belonging amidst the city's fast-paced rhythm. Seamlessly blending Filipino tradition with the energy of Dubai's nightlife, these lively bazaars offer not just comfort, but a heartfelt connection to home.

Culinary journey

Dubai’s night markets serve this need with a variety of authentic Filipino dishes, offering everything from "balbacua" (stew known for its rich, flavourful, and gelatinous broth), "pares" (beef stew served with rice), sweet halo-halo (the beloved Filipino dessert, which means "mix-mix"), and iskrambol (frozen delights).

For many visitors, it’s more than just satisfying their hunger—it’s about rekindling cherished traditions.

The dishes and the lively atmosphere stir warm memories of bustling street food stalls and the comforting taste of homemade meals from the provinces.

“As a Filipino OFW, I visit the night markets in Dubai for my favorite puto bumbong and bibingka," says Connie Hernandez, a nurse working in Dubai. "It feels just like Christmas back home in the Philippines, bringing a sense of warmth and nostalgia.”

Airene Gonzales, a senior advertising associate, agrees: “Every bite takes me back to family gatherings in our province in Masbate. It’s the kind of comfort that keeps me going.”

Festive atmosphere

Filipino OFWs enjoy delicious food and live music at Dubai's night markets. Image Credit: Christian Borbon/Gulf News

Night markets are more than food stalls — they’re hotspots alive with the festive energy Filipinos are known for. Loud music fills the air, while live performances add a celebratory flair. This vibrant atmosphere creates a sense of belonging and camaraderie, especially for those who might be feeling homesick.

Puto Bumbong This is a beloved Filipino delicacy, often associated with the festive spirit of Christmas. Traditionally sold outside churches during the Simbang Gabi (dawn masses), this treat captures the heart of Filipino holiday celebrations.



Made from glutinous purple rice (pirurutong), the rice is soaked, ground, and steamed in small bamboo tubes (hence the name bumbong). The result is a soft, sticky, and aromatic purple rice cake that’s slightly chewy.



It’s typically served warm on a piece of banana leaf, generously topped with a medley of freshly grated coconut, melted butter or margarine, and a sprinkling of muscovado sugar for a perfect balance of sweetness and richness.



Every bite of puto bumbong is a nostalgic experience, evoking the warmth of Filipino traditions and the joy of gathering with loved ones during the most wonderful time of the year.

Regional delicacies

These night markets offer regional delicacies such as Bacolod's chicken "inasal" (charcoal grilled) and Batangas' "goto" (beef tripe congee), along with an abundance of beloved Filipino street foods like "isaw" (grilled chicken intestines), "kwek-kwek" (hard boiled quail eggs coated in seasoned orange batter, and deep-fried until crispy), and "turon" (banana wrap).

Bryan Silva The atmosphere reflects the vibrant spirit of Filipino fiestas, where everyone feels welcome, and community bonds are strengthened.

“It’s like a fiesta every day,” shares Bry Silva, a Google Ads Specialist. “The music, the energy, the people - it’s a celebration of who we are.”

Claudette Tuazon, a nanny in Dubai, adds “The vibe reminds me of home - colourful, loud, and filled with laughter.”

Comfort and convenience

Dubai’s night markets are a popular spot for OFWs. Image Credit: Christian Borbon/Gulf News

For OFWs working hard to send money home, finding value is important, and night markets provide just that. Filipino dishes are reasonably priced - not the cheapest option, but still accessible enough for those seeking a taste of authenticity.

Jonathan Romano Beyond the food, the markets are conveniently located in areas where many Filipinos live, making them a perfect stop after work or a favourite weekend destination.

"These markets are our favourite weekend hangout," says Jonathan, a Digital Campaign Specialist. "It’s not just about the food—it’s a chance to reconnect with friends and feel a little closer to home.".

One of the night markets located in Al Rigga, Deira. Image Credit: Christian Borbon/Gulf News

The night market is more than just a feast for the palate — it’s a vibrant gathering place where 'Kabayans' unite, exchanging laughter, stories, and camaraderie. Here, strangers transform into friends, and in the warmth of shared moments, everyone finds a true sense of home and belonging.

Sense of belonging

Eva Hermoso Whether it’s sharing job tips, celebrating milestones, or simply enjoying each other’s company, the market fosters a sense of bayanihan that Filipinos cherish.

“I come here not just for the food but for the people,” says Eva Hermoso, a barista. “It’s where I feel like I belong.”

For Filipino OFWs in Dubai, night markets are more than a leisure destination - they are a cultural lifeline. From the nostalgic taste of homemade meals to the festive atmosphere and strong sense of community, these markets offer a haven where Filipinos can reconnect with their roots and find comfort in the midst of their busy expat lives.