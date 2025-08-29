Setting new academic milestones: UAE prodigy Abdulrahman bin Ahmed to graduate university at 16

At 15, Abdulrahman gained direct admission to the final year of a Business degree program
Dubai, UAE: At just 15 years old, Abdulrahman bin Ahmed, a UAE-born Canadian citizen, is already making history in the world of academics. Set to graduate from Middlesex University Dubai by the age of 16, Insha Allah, he may become one of the youngest university graduates in the UAE.
Abdulrahman’s educational journey is a story of remarkable focus and ambition. After completing Grade 8 at the International School of Creative Science in Dubai, he pursued homeschooling and privately completed IGCSE from British Council. He then earned Level 4, and an extended Level 5 Diploma in Business Management from Explore Educational Institute and Atlas Educational Institute, KHDA-approved institute in Dubai — a qualification equivalent to the first two years of a university degree.
At just 15, Abdulrahman secured direct admission into the final year of a Bachelor’s degree program in Business. He received multiple offers including scholarships from universities across the UAE, the wider region, and the UK. After careful consideration, he chose Middlesex University Dubai, where he is now on course to graduate at only 16.
In addition to his academic achievements, Abdulrahman proved his entrepreneurial instincts early on. A little bit after the COVID-19 lockdown, he launched his own online digital marketing business. Guided by his parents, who advised him to prioritize education first, he paused the venture to dedicate himself fully to his studies, a decision he says gave him a stronger foundation for the future.
Abdulrahman’s achievements extend far beyond academics. He holds a Diploma in Health and Fitness from Fab Academy, Fabulous Body Inc., California, a KHDA-approved Diploma in Digital Marketing from Immersive Business Training, and a black belt in Taekwondo from Kukkiwon. He is also passionate about swimming in 2023, he participated in the 5th Kafou Championship in Dubai, where he won gold medals in four different categories.
A curious explorer at heart, Abdulrahman has already visited 30 countries as a backpacker, with an ambitious goal of reaching 100 countries before the age of 18. He is also actively engaged in cryptocurrency and is pursuing a Diploma in Financial Markets at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). Upon graduation, he has secured an internship at a finance and securities firm, the first step toward his long-term dream of entrepreneurship and global business leadership.
Much of Abdulrahman’s success, he says, is deeply rooted in his family. Born into an eminent business household, it was inevitable that he would show signs of entrepreneurial spirit from a young age. His father, Ahmed Sattar, a real estate developer has provided practical insights and direction, while his mother, Khizran Ahmed, a homemaker and food blogger has nurtured his creativity, values, and discipline.
“He has always been a very loving child, astute, dedicated, and committed to everything he does. Watching him excel while staying humble has been a source of pride for us all,” says his mother, Khizran Ahmed.
Abdulrahman is also a proud brother to Abdullah bin Ahmed and Haya bin Ahmed, sharing a home environment built on mutual encouragement, faith, and love.
Reflecting on his journey, Abdulrahman says: “Whatever I have achieved so far, I owe it first to God and then to my parents, who sacrificed so much and believed in me at every step. They taught me that I could aim high as long as I stayed grounded and worked hard. I’ll always be grateful for their support; my success is truly our success as a family.”
With qualities of discipline, determination, and vision nurtured by a strong family foundation, Abdulrahman is a powerful example of how the next generation of UAE youth are breaking boundaries, balancing faith, ambition, and responsibility on their path to global impact.
