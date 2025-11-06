Omar Abdulrahman, UAE football legend, announces retirement at 34

Farewell ‘Amoory’: Beloved playmaker retires after a glittering career
Omar Abdulrahman, popularly known as ‘Amoory’, has officially announced his retirement from professional football after a distinguished career that spanned about 17 years.
At 34, Omar is regarded as one of the most talented footballers to emerge from the UAE and, for years, was among the most talked-about players in Asia. The dynamic playmaker steered Al Ain ‘The Boss’ to the 2016 AFC Champions League final and guided the UAE into the final round of qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Born in Saudi Arabia to Yemeni parents, Omar joined Al Ain’s academy as a teenager, where his flair, vision, and extraordinary technique quickly made him one of the UAE’s brightest prospects.
With heartfelt gratitude, the attacking midfielder – known for his ability to turn a match with a single touch – shared his decision to hang up his boots through a social media post, marking the end of a journey that inspired countless fans across the region and beyond.
“Today, with love and gratitude, I announce my retirement from football — after a beautiful journey that lasted for years, full of challenges and achievements. It was a career built through effort and the support of loyal people,” the 2016 AFC Player of the Year wrote.
