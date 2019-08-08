Omar Abdul Rahman Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Al Jazira further bared their ambitions for next season with the surprise dual signing of UAE and Al Ain stars Omar Abdul Rahman and Amer Abdul Rahman.

An announcement from the The Pride of Abu Dhabi disclosed that the two players have moved on a free transfer to the club, and will now join their new teammates for the first time when the squad returns on Friday from their pre-season training camp in the Netherlands.

The 27-year-old Omar who has 71 international caps was the toast of the nation when he named the ‘Asian Player of the Year’ in 2016. He spent last season with Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, but didn’t get too much action after being injured for a major part of his stay in Riyadh.

Like Omar, Amer has also played for Al Ain with the 30-year-old centre-midfielder making 76 appearances for the national squad. “The signing of these two players is another example of the big ambitions of this club. We wish both players a fantastic season ahead and the very best to the team as we go in search of success on the pitch,” Mohammad Saif Al Suwaidi, Board Member of Al Jazira and Chairman of Al Jazira Football Company, said.

Omar was excited at the new challenge ahead. “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the club’s management for the trust they have shown in my ability. I am here to help the club reach its goals this season,” he said.

“I have several friends already at the club and I’m excited to meet up with the full squad in the coming days. I will work hard to gain the respect of the coaching staff, the players and the fans. I’m really optimistic about the future and I believe that we will celebrate a lot of good things together,” he added.

Amer described the switch as an opportunity he simply could not turn down. “This is an amazing club with a reputation for developing UAE national players. I will give everything to be at my best and to repay the club for the opportunity given to me,” he said.