Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports announced Friday it has recorded a substantial 35.6 per cent growth in passenger numbers compared to the same period last year.

Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the Emirate’s five airports, said travels of more than 6.9 million passengers were facilitated through the Abu Dhabi Airports’ network from January to March 2024. And this marks a surge of 35.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, when figures hit 5.1 million.

“Buoyed by strong global demand for passenger and commercial services, the first quarter of 2024 witnessed a positive upswing in flight movements, with 61,737 movements recorded, representing an 11.4 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023,” airport authorities said.

Zayed International Airport alone welcomed over 6.8 million passengers during this time. The airport's new terminal, which officially opened in February this year, expanded its airline database with the return of Turkmenistan Airlines and the launch of Hainan Airlines operating to Haikou, China, bringing the total number of regular scheduled operators to 29 airlines by the end of Q1 2024.

Moreover, last week British Airways relaunched its operations from Zayed International after a hiatus of four years. The airline will operate daily flights from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow.

"This further cements its position as a leading hub, evidenced by significant jumps of 26.6 per cent in movements and 36.0 per cent in passenger traffic," said aiport authorities.

Top destinations

London maintained its status as the top destination city with nearly 290,000 passengers travelling to and from the English capital, said Abu Dhabi Airports. The top five destinations also included Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, and Doha.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: “These figures demonstrate the continued success of our airports, which are increasingly attracting a growing number of airlines and passengers from around the world."

She added, "Abu Dhabi Airports remains committed to investing in its facilities and services to enhance the passenger experience and wider value proposition to satisfy our existing airline partners and our common customers as well as attract new ones. With these strong Q1 results, the airport group is well-positioned for further growth and success in the future.”

Zayed International Airport’s Top 5 destinations by passenger numbers (Q1 2024)

1. London 289,674

2. Mumbai 240,681

3. Kochi 206,139

4. Delhi 203,395

5. Doha 184,317

Cargo operations

Cargo traffic also registered significant expansion in Q1 2024, with 162,000 tonnes of air freight handled across all airports. This marks an increase of 25.6 per cen compared to the corresponding period in 2023, when the figure stood at 129,000 tonnes.