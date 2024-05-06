Dubai: A new committee has been set up by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to handle all requests related to the 'conveyancing' of housing grants for UAE Nationals.

This committee will only handle housing grants issued under legislation that was in effect before October 2, 2018, on all deals related to selling or exchanging with other UAE citizens. (Conveyancing relates to the legal process involved in transferring property from one person to another.)

It has started accepting requests from today (May 6) and will continue until July 31 at the ISKAN Abu Dhabi Center.

"The committee aims to address the cases that took place before October 2, 2018, in accordance with the approved regulations and to uphold public interest," the ADHA said in the statement.

The requests must include the relevant contract of sale or exchange, in addition to an official proof of the financial implications, which was paid or received during the conveyance process.

When it comes to the conveyance of housing grants through sale and purchase, the citizen must own the residential land or a suitable alternative housing option in the emirate. There must be an undertaking not to sell it and to register it in the Real Estate Register as a housing grant.

They must also not concurrently claim another residential land grant or housing grant, or a home purchase loan. Also, a written consent from the wife is required.